Morocco Earthquake

Women cry as they mourn victims of the earthquake in Moulay Brahim in the province of Al Haouz, Morocco, Sunday Sept. 10, 2023. An aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they prayed for victims of the nation’s strongest earthquake in more than a century and toiled to rescue survivors while soldiers and workers brought water and supplies to desperate mountain villages in ruins.

 Fernando Sanchez - foreign subscriber, Europa Press

RABAT, Morocco — The death toll in the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco on Sunday rose to 2,122 people as rescuers in the country raced against time in search for potential survivors in a challenging mission in remote mountainous areas.

