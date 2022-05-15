Challengers Patrick Johnson and Sheila Bannister say state House District 4 incumbent Parker Moore has introduced few bills and failed to be a strong advocate for the district in the Legislature, but Moore responded that “it’s easy to criticize” when both opponents are new to the district.
The three are running in the May 24 Republican primary to represent a district that includes portions of Morgan, Limestone and Madison counties. Cities and towns in the district include Southeast Decatur, eastern Hartselle, Priceville and western Madison. No Democrat is running for the District 4 seat.
Moore was initially elected in a series of elections in 2017-18 to fill the final eight months in an unexpired term. The 33-year-old marketing and sales rep from Hartselle was reelected later in 2018 to his first full term.
Johnson, 45, a Decatur insurance agent, and Bannister, 48, a real estate investment agent in Madison, are making their first forays into politics.
Johnson, a Danville native, moved into District 4 about a year and a half ago after his daughters graduated from Hartselle. He's lived his entire life in Morgan County and his business opened 13 years ago in Decatur.
Bannister, a native of Indianapolis, settled in Madison with her husband, retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lance Jones, after multiple moves during his military career.
Johnson said he’s challenging Moore because he thinks District 4 needs help.
“I don’t think we have a voice in District 4 right now,” Johnson said. “We need somebody in Montgomery fighting for our district. I don’t think he can carry the seat the way he needs to and have an influence in Montgomery or have an impact on our area."
The district is depending too much on state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur and District 8 state Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, Johnson said.
“I’m so thankful for what Orr and Collins do in our community, but we’re just putting too much weight on their backs to carry us,” Johnson said.
Moore said he’s proud of his teamwork with Orr and Collins on the local legislative delegations. He said he’s worked for a long time to build collaborative relationships with local officials like mayors and county commissioners. He’s also built connections with Japanese trade representatives that might bring in more companies with more jobs, he said.
“We work very well together and we work as a team,” Moore said. “The results speak for themselves: We've cut nearly $200 million in taxes on small businesses and families across the state. We have the No. 1 jobs district in the state. We've killed CRT (critical race theory), ended common core, invested more in education than ever in our state's history and we've passed the strongest pro-life law in the country. This is a team effort. It’s not about just me.”
Moore countered Johnson by saying that “everything he’s running on I’ve been a strong advocate for and we’ve already accomplished and done.”
Bannister said she ran because of what she sees as a lack of leadership from Moore. She also said she doesn’t see Moore out often at public events.
“There was a real need for more active leadership in District 4,” Bannister said. “We need someone who is going to be an advocate for the people and the needs of the people.”
Bannister said Moore “votes OK,” even though he’s not extremely conservative, but he’s not active enough as a legislator. She said Moore sponsored one bill in 2019 and one in 2020. In contrast, she said, Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, carries anywhere from 10 to 19 bills a session.
“Parker hasn’t performed,” Bannister said. “There’s a need for someone to not only sponsor legislation, but also build the support and follow through with the legislation to getting it passed.
“Most of the legislation he does sponsor, he doesn’t get passed and it’s things that aren’t super impactful for our district.”
Moore sponsored seven bills in the 2022 session and seven in 2021, according to the Legislature’s website. He said he proudly carried pro-military bills, including for Redstone Arsenal and bills that support local industry.
Moore said he’s also been a “consistent supporter of many education bills that directly impact our students and teachers right here in District 4."
“Again, I can understand how someone who isn't connected to our district wouldn’t believe this,” he said.
Johnson said Moore sponsored “softball bills fed to him late in the session by his Republican buddies in the Legislature so he can get reelected.”
Johnson agreed with Moore that District 4 is one of the hottest growth areas in the state and Southeast.
“This is a destination area and Decatur is starting to get on board with that too,” Johnson said. “We need somebody who can tell that story. Our story is a lot different than everybody else’s, but nobody in Montgomery is going to hear, unless you send somebody down there to talk about it. I don’t think we have that voice right now.”
Bannister and Johnson mentioned Moore not casting a vote three years ago when the House passed the 10-cent gas tax increase as an example of how he’s not leading the district as he should. However, Moore said he had to leave Montgomery the day of the vote to be with his wife who was in labor with their first child.
“This was just after my wife had lost her father and her mother was the only one there,” Moore said. “I thought it was important to be there for the birth.”
The gas tax, which will be used to support infrastructure improvements, was controversial when it passed and it is an issue in the 2022 election season. Despite missing the vote, Moore said he does support the tax.
“The 10-cent gas tax is something we critically need,” Moore said. “We have seen more funding — $114 million in investments — returned out of any district in the state from the Rebuild Alabama Act.”
Johnson said he agrees the the gas tax revenues were needed.
“The money should be there even though it may be a couple of years before it’s available,” Johnson said. “This area of north Alabama needs to be proactive. Whoever goes to Montgomery needs to be fighting the money because that infrastructure part is going to be huge.”
Bannister said she sees that there’s an obvious need for the gas tax revenues to address infrastructure problems, but she didn’t like the way it passed.
“I didn’t appreciate that the first thing they did after getting elected was ramrod this gas tax through. That’s not transparent,” she said.
Moore campaign
The No. 1 issue Moore said he keeps hearing from District 4 residents “is please keep up with infrastructure. We’re growing and we need to keep up our roads and sewer. A lot people don’t like to talk about this stuff but it’s necessary.”
Moore said the long-term project he is working on with the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Alabama Department of Transportation would widen and expand Alabama 20 in Limestone County.
He said they’re also working on getting a third bridge across the Tennessee River, a project that Mayor Tab Bowling has been pushing to reduce traffic across Hudson Memorial Bridge and the U.S. 31 causeway.
The Decatur City Council recently approved a $1 million match to go with a $1 million federal grant the city is applying for to pay for a study on the need for a third bridge.
“The key is showing support and doing what we can on the state level,” Moore said. “A lot of that funding would be something we hope (U.S.) Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) can help us with before he leaves office. It’s definitely a regional collaborative effort to alleviate that standstill we get into every day.”
Moore said a study is looking at Georgia, Tennessee and Florida to compare pay and benefits for teacher retention, and one of the issues north Alabama faces is local industries hiring away science and math teachers.
“We’ve looked at starting the introductory pay higher in the STEM fields,” Moore said. “We were losing people after eight to 10 years, so we’re looking at a sliding scale that will pay teachers more the longer they stay up to 20% (total pay raises).”
He said the Legislature “passed the most comprehensive pay raises and biggest budget for education" in this year's session.
Moore said another issue he believes District 4 is concerned about is mental health. He said he “championed” mental health by helping get $46 million more for the state Department of Mental Health and seven crisis diversion centers.
“We also lobbied and got at least one mental health professional for every school district in the state,” he said.
Moore said one of the wings in the state's planned Elmore County prison will house inmates with mental health issues “so they can get the treatment they need while serving their time.”
Johnson campaign
Johnson said he’s running because this is the right time in his life, especially with both of his daughters now in college, making him and his wife empty nesters.
Previously a chairman of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Decatur president, Johnson said he believes this leadership experience will help as a state legislator.
Johnson said he “doesn’t have an agenda” but he is pro-business and he taught school for a year so education is important to him.
Infrastructure is the biggest issue in District 4 because of the growth, Johnson said.
“There are some areas of Limestone County that will not look the same in two to five years. The landscape of that area is changing forever and that’s going to ripple this way to Decatur,” he said.
Johnson said he believes Priceville is at a crossroads on whether it wants to grow or stay a small town.
“I think the growth is coming. I don’t think (Priceville residents) can pull back the reins on it,” Johnson said. “When it comes, the growing pains come with it and we have to be ready to help them out.”
Johnson said it’s also important for local legislators to have a good relationship with the Alabama Farmers Federation in the three counties “so they know this is our guy.”
Bannister campaign
Bannister said she decided to run for office after getting frustrated with the state school board and Legislature while lobbying for ways to improve education.
“My husband and I were talking and I told him I wish there were more options of candidates,” Bannister said. “And he replied, ‘Why don’t you run?”
She said she chose to run for the House because she feels like this is the area where more can get done.
Bannister said she believes in open government and transparency, and she doesn’t believe in long-term politicians.
“I believe government is a partnership with the people,” she said. “Government should continue to evolve.”
Bannister said she doesn’t think money will fix the state’s education problems and she’s not heard many suggestions that would create meaningful change. She said she does believe in school choice and charter schools.
“We say we’re a great place, but the numbers show our schools are on a downward trend,” she said.
She said the state needs to improve its math scores, so graduates don’t have to retake high school-level math in college before they move on to college-level math.
One area she said needs help is special education. “One thing I keep hearing about is the lack of resources and help for special education. That wears on parents.”
Bannister, like her opponents, said District 4 infrastructure must improve. She also said it’s important to push for a third bridge in Decatur over the river.
Her real estate interests lead her to concern about affordable housing in District 4. She said the state needs to create some programs that help people buy homes like those that provide down payments or tax credits for first-time home-buyers.
“We’ve got to address the basic needs of food, shelter and clothing,” Bannister said.
Bannister said the state needs to consider repealing the grocery tax.
“We’re one of only 13 states that still has a grocery tax,” she said.
If a complete repeal isn’t possible, she said a partial repeal should be considered.
“It doesn’t have to be all or nothing,” Bannister said.
