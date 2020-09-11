Local election officials have seen a surge in requests for absentee ballots and expect heavy demand to continue from voters trying to avoid crowds at polls Nov. 3 as a coronavirus precaution.
Morgan County Circuit Clerk Chris Priest said he usually has a couple of hundred applications for absentee ballots at this time in the election cycle but expected to have received 800 to 1,000 by today.
“At least one-and-a-half to two times our normal is what we’re expecting” by the time the election arrives, he said. That would mean 3,000 to 4,000 absentee ballots cast in the county compared to about 2,000 normally.
Absentee voting began Wednesday in Alabama, and Sandra Ligon, Lawrence County’s absentee election manager, said her staff mailed out 175 applications Thursday morning that were filed a day earlier.
“It was a huge first-day number,” Ligon said. “Usually we might only have 15 to 20 applications come in on the first day.”
She said she anticipates between 500 and 750 applications to be filed for this election. “I encourage everybody to apply early.”
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29.
Priest said his staff is handling in-person absentee ballot requests and submissions in an office on the Morgan County Courthouse’s first floor. He said 99% of voters who request an absentee ballot in-person will go ahead and vote at the same time. Voting stations with curtains are available in the office.
Voters who don’t want to apply in-person for an absentee ballot can print out an application from the Alabama secretary of state’s website (Alabamavotes.gov) and mail it to their county’s absentee election manager. A photo ID is needed to obtain a ballot in-person, and a copy of the ID must be included with an application submitted by mail.
Priest said there are three ways to return ballots: in-person at the courthouse, by the U.S. Postal Service or through a third-party carrier such as FedEx, DHL or UPS.
He said the U.S. Postal Service and third-party carriers are the only non-voters allowed to return ballots to the absentee voting office. An individual can’t return a friend’s ballot, for example.
“You can only bring in your ballot,” he said. “You have to look at the absentee office as a polling place.”
He said voters can submit absentee ballot applications at the Morgan Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Secretary of State John Merrill has said voters casting absentee ballots because of coronavirus concerns can check the eligibility box that reads: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.