Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence county polling sites handled a record number of voters Tuesday, but the percentage of registered voters casting ballots lagged behind projections and turnout in the 2016 general election.
Election officials believe the COVID-19 pandemic played a small part in keeping turnout percentages down.
Morgan County had 53,662 ballots cast by its 85,559 registered voters. That 62.72% turnout was more than 4 percentage points short of the 67.25% who voted in 2016. Four years ago, 50,964 of the 75,778 registered voters visited the polls.
On Tuesday, Republican President Donald Trump garnered 39,504 (73.86%) of the county’s votes. Democrat Joseph Biden received 13,159 (24.6%) and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen collected 700 (1.31%).
In the U.S. Senate race, GOP challenger Tommy Tuberville tallied 38,126 votes (71.59%) and Democrat incumbent Doug Jones got 15,022 votes (28.21%).
“COVID-19 definitely played a role keeping some people away from the polling sites,” said Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain. “Maybe in our next election in two years, it won’t be a problem.”
He said a lack of local races on the ballot likely hurt voter participation, too.
“I anticipated about 70% participation. Local races drive voter turnout,” he said. “We just didn’t have that. We only had one local race that was contested.”
In that race, Republican Kevin Kusta defeated Democrat Paul Holland for the District Court Place 4 judgeship.
Early heavy turnout and health precautions produced lines more than two hours long at the Decatur Baptist Church precinct. Long lines of about one hour were reported at the Priceville Municipal Building and Hartselle Sparkman Civic Center polling sites.
According to county voting records, the Sparkman Civic Center has the largest number of registered voters in the county with 7,854, and 4,193 or 53.39% showed up Tuesday. Cain said he waited 43 minutes to vote there about noon.
The Priceville Municipal Building polling site had 3,385 of its 5,709 registered voters (59.29%) participate.
At Decatur Baptist Church, of the 5,541 registered voters, 2,985 or 53.87% cast ballots.
“We’ll sit down this week and evaluate the polling sites to try to improve things,” Cain said. “Reducing precinct size will be looked at. Sometimes more election equipment is needed. The sheer space of the Sparkman Civic Center allows for more room to vote. Decatur Baptist doesn’t have a full-size gym, and we needed extra space because of social distancing, and this slowed down the voting process.”
He said to create additional polling places, the Morgan County Commission would have to approve it, and if the site is in the city limits, the City Council would have to agree. “We don’t want to have a person to go to one place to vote for a county election and another place for a city election. That becomes confusing.”
The Gum Pond Fire Station precinct had the highest percentage of voters participate with 76.18% (275 of 361 registered voters).
The Danville-Neel Fire Department saw 73.91% turnout (541 of 732 registered voters).
The three county polling sites with the lowest percentage of turnout were the First Baptist Church of Austinville (43.96%), Macedonia C.P. Church (44.07%) and Carrie Matthews Recreation Center (44.24%).
Morgan County counted 4,997 absentee votes with Biden receiving 51.34% of those and Trump landing 47.46%.
--
No major incidents
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said his office and Decatur police had a presence at the polling sites and there were only a few minor incidents. He said one polling site had a fender-bender in the parking lot and another had “a report of suspicious person that ended up being a neighbor walking his dog.”
In Limestone County, Election Director Bobbi Bailey said a record 48,900 voters went to the polls Tuesday, but the 68.59% turnout fell short of the 69.72% (40,587) who turned out in the 2016 general election. This year, Limestone County had 71,290 registered voters Tuesday, up 13,076 from 2016, she said.
She said she anticipated about a 75% turnout and was puzzled why the number of voters didn’t reach the mark. The pandemic was among the factors, she said.
“With all of the media coverage leading up to the election and a large number of absentee ballots requested (because of the coronavirus), we thought we might hit a higher percentage,” Bailey said. “Maybe some of the people saw long lines at the voting precincts and decided not to vote and left.”
She said some polling sites had waits of more than one hour.
“We had no complaints,” she said. “I think just about everyone expected to wait.”
She said 7,071 absentee ballots were sent in this year. Four years ago, 2,041 were cast.
She said about 625 provisional ballots were cast and she said an estimated 500 will be counted. “That’s a very high number of provisionals,” she said. “We had 341 in the 2016 general election.”
--
High turnout in Lawrence
In Lawrence County, Probate Judge Greg Dutton said 63.11% or 16,027 of the 25,396 registered voters cast ballots Tuesday. Four years ago, 64.7% or 14,941 of the county’s 23,069 of registered voters participated.
“We had what is believed an all-time high for the number of votes cast, and percentagewise we fell in line with what we had in the 2016 general election,” Dutton said. “I never got the feeling from talking with voters the past couple of weeks we would reach a record percentage. People are still uncomfortable going to the polls and crowded places with the COVID-19 threat.”
Because of the pandemic, Dutton said, absentee ballots cast grew from 430 in 2016 to nearly 900 this year.
John Merrill, secretary of state, said even though a record number of votes were cast in Alabama, the turnout percentage paled compared to the projections.
“We had a record number of voters with 2.3 million casting votes Tuesday,” he said. “I had projected 2.5 million to 2.8 million. Percentagewise, we had 62% and I had projected 68 to 75%.” He said Wednesday afternoon some absentee ballots are still being counted.
