Writer and historian Jonathan Baggs said he is setting aside his writing and research for a while to run for mayor because he wants to improve the city of Decatur.
“I keep hearing, ‘Decatur can’t have good things because we’re a blue-collar town,’ and I just don’t believe that,” said Baggs, who also runs a Southeast Decatur Facebook page.
Baggs is one of six candidates taking on incumbent Tab Bowling, who is seeking his second term. The other candidates are James Barnum, David Childers, Butch Matthews, John Moore Sr. and Paul Serwatka.
“My campaign is not about running against Tab Bowling,” Baggs said. “I’m running for office because I think I offer the vision and leadership we need.”
However, Baggs was critical of Bowling calling himself the “social media mayor” recently.
“You can’t run a city that way when there’s so much real work to be done,” Baggs said.
Baggs said the city needs to look for property that can be used for industrial development. He said the city-owned old cotton warehouses near Dry Creek could be turned into a recreation complex. He said he would then try to attract a major hotel adjacent to it
“This would be a wonderful location that would really help the small businesses in downtown,” Baggs said.
The Decatur Utilities board recently asked for estimates on replacing aging sewer infrastructure to reduce sewer overflows, a problem that Bowling criticized the board last year for being too slow to correct.
The board was presented a 20-year plan recently but it wanted alternative 5-, 10- and 15-year plans.
“We should do it in no more than 10 years,” Baggs said. “We need to bite the bullet and help them get the plan done instead of being critical of the utility. “
A former police beat reporter with The Decatur Daily, Baggs is concerned about the city’s Police Department. He said Decatur should have the best-paid police officers in the state, starting with moving all city employees to the top level designation in the state retirement system. This would allow employees to contribute more and qualify for retirement earlier.
Baggs said he would also reestablish a police substation in the East Acres public housing complex, which has seen a rise in crime that includes a July 4 shooting death.
He said the department also needs a full time psychologist to help officers deal with the mentally ill and to provide them with help in dealing with the dangers of the job.
Baggs said the city needs to deal with the out-of-town and absentee landlords involved in rental housing. He said this causes problems with deteriorating properties and out-of-control tenants disturbing the neighbors.
“People are just fed up,” Baggs said. “Renting is a business even if it’s just one home. We need to require a business license.”
Baggs also said he would bring back the Eighth Street overpass plan that would connect Beltline Road with Southeast Decatur.
