A candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate said incumbent Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, isn’t in step with the rest of the state and must be defeated in the November general election.
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Montrose, pointed to Jones voting against the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, co-sponsored by Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Tuscaloosa, that would make it a federal crime to perform an abortion after 20 weeks of gestation, with penalties including a fine, up to five years in prison or both.
Byrne also said he was disappointed in Jones voting against confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and funding for the wall on the southern border of the United States.
“I don’t see his votes being consistent with what the views are of the people of Alabama,” said Byrne, while in Decatur this week speaking to the Rotary Club of Decatur.
Byrne's comments came Monday, before Jones on Wednesday voted with a Senate minority to remove Trump from office.
However, a spokeswoman for Jones said Byrne’s comments were misleading and divisive.
“From improving health outcomes for new mothers and babies, securing permanent funding for our (historically black colleges and universities), repealing the military widow's tax and helping to secure paid family leave for over 50,000 federal workers in Alabama, Sen. Jones is focused on issues that make life better for people across the state,” said Lizzie Grams, press secretary for Jones’ campaign. “Sen. Jones has voted five times for additional border security funding and supported over 70% of the president’s judicial nominees."
Byrne said the former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, a presidential candidate, and his son Hunter Biden should be investigated for dealings with Ukraine.
“At the same time his father was vice president and point man for the Obama administration with regards to Ukraine, how did somebody (Hunter Biden) with no background in energy, no background in Ukraine get a job with a corrupt energy company in Ukraine for $50,000 a month?” he asked. “I believe it is legitimate to ask that question."
He defended Trump's requests that the Ukraine president initiate investigations into the Bidens, requests that directly led to Trump's impeachment in the House.
“I think is appropriate of the president of the United States to talk to the leaders of other countries about corruption in their country, particularly if we are giving them aid,” said Byrne, who has degrees from Duke University and the University of Alabama law school. “He was legally obligated to bring that up with the president of Ukraine and that the fact that (it was) the son of one of the people running for president of the United States shouldn’t change that.”
Byrne, who was chancellor of the Alabama Community College System from 2007 to 2009, speaks frequently on his loyalty to Trump and routinely includes Trump in ads and Twitter posts, but he said he hasn’t sought out Trump’s endorsement.
“The president will make his own decisions about endorsements," Byrne said, noting that Trump has been focused on impeachment proceedings. With those concluded, "maybe it’ll be an opportunity for him to make an endorsement.”
Jeff Sessions, R-Mobile, is running for the Senate seat he held for 20 years before being appointed to become the U.S. attorney general in February 2017, but after recusing himself from investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, he was frequently the subject of Trump's criticism. Sessions resigned at Trump's request in November 2018.
A year later, Sessions entered the crowded race for the Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate.
Other GOP Senate candidates on the ballot March 3 are former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, Stanley Adair, Arnold Mooney, Roy Moore and Ruth Page Nelson.
“It’s time for a new senator,” Byrne said. “(Sessions) was there for 20 years, and he left and was attorney general. He did not do a very good job for the country as attorney general. I think his time has passed.”
Of the top GOP contenders, Byrne, 64, is the youngest. Sessions is 73 and Tuberville 65.
Byrne said his voting record as a District 1 representative and his interaction with his constituents should give voters confidence in how he would perform as a senator. His campaign ads said he has supported Trump 97% of the time.
“People in my district know I work very hard for them,” he said. “I listen to them. I have lots of town hall meetings. I’ve been very effective getting the things important to them.” He said he has been aggressive in getting Navy contracts for shipyards in his district and in securing a Veterans Administration outpatient clinic.
He credited north Alabama's dynamic economy with benefiting the entire state. “Without you and this region there is no question we would lose a congressional seat (after the 2020 census),” he told the Rotarians.
He said while portions of the state’s economy are the best they have been in more than 50 years, problems still exist across the state.
“The economy in rural parts of Alabama is not good,” he said. “We need rural broadband service. We need to maintain rural hospitals, support rural education and rural infrastructure.”
He told the Rotarians he agrees with Trump on the U.S. playing a lesser role in the Middle East.
“It’s time for us to reduce our footprint in the Middle East,” he said. “We’re not going to build nations over there. We should have counter-terrorism operations there. We should stop kidding ourselves and putting the lives of our soldiers at risk and putting our money into something that just isn’t going to succeed.”
And he expressed worry about China and Russia.
“China is a major economic and military challenge for the United States,” he said. “It’s not something we have to go to war over. … Russia is not an economic threat to us at all, but militarily with its new Belgorod submarine and space (program) they really do threaten us. We have to take that serious, and Iran is still a big threat. They can knock out half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production in two minutes.”
According to reports, the Belgorod sub is designed to carry submarine drones capable of electronic surveillance and is a launching platform for intercontinental nuclear missiles.
He said the U.S. can expect more saber rattling from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with missile tests.
Byrne also mentioned he doesn’t favor the legalization of marijuana, but the federal government should let the states decide on the issue.
“That’s up to the state Legislature — how they vote and how it is taxed,” he said. “I try to keep my nose out of the business of our state government.”
He said he voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act and “I will again. ... The bill we passed out of the House of Representatives contained some of the same language that is in the Affordable Care Act in regards to pre-existing conditions.”
Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, who represents Morgan County in the Alabama House, said she supports Byrne because of his past voting record, what he achieved as chancellor of the community colleges “and he’s willing to step up and do what he believes is fair.”
“His issues and stance on things are very similar to mine — very pro-life, pro conservative. He’s a good fit for this state,” Collins said. “Longevity in the Senate is where your leadership comes from. I believe he has the best chance for being there for a long time to represent us and build on that momentum, and his congressional past will help him. He goes in with an understanding with how it works and that helps Alabama.”
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, introduced Byrne at Monday’s Rotary meeting, and has also endorsed him.
