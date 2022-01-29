As of 5 p.m. Friday, the qualified candidates include the following. An (i) indicates the incumbent.
--
MORGAN COUNTY
--
District Attorney
GOP: Scott Anderson (i)
--
Commission chairman
GOP: Ray Long (i)
--
County Commission
--
District 1
GOP: Jeff Clark (i), Randy Turner
Democrat: Samuel T. King
--
District 2
GOP: Randy Vest (i), Stephen Johnson
--
Sheriff
GOP: Ron Puckett (i)
--
Coroner
GOP: Jeff Chunn (i)
--
Superintendent of Education
GOP: Layne Hallbrooks Dillard, Tracie Turrentine
--
Board of Education
--
District 4
GOP: Paul Holmes (i)
--
District 7
GOP: John Holley (i)
---
LAWRENCE COUNTY
--
District Attorney
GOP: Errek Jett (i)
--
County Commission
--
District 1
Democrat: Jesse Byrd (i), Armaud Martin
--
District 2
GOP: Prentis Davis, Sonny Malcom, Normal Pool (i)
--
District 3
GOP: Kyle Pankey (i)
--
District 4
GOP: Bobby Burch (i), Tina McWhorter
Democrat: Marcus Echols
--
District 5
GOP: Barry Johnson, Nathan Kitchens, Ned. T. Jones.
--
Board of Education
--
District 1
Democrat: Christine Garner (i), Delandrion Woods
Republican: Joan Collins Jones
--
District 4
GOP: Shanon Terry (i)
--
Sheriff
GOP: Gene Mitchell, Max Sanders Sr. (i), Tim Sandlin
--
Coroner
GOP: Scott Norwood
--
Circuit Judge
GOP: Mark Craig (i), Callie Chenault Waldrep
--
District Judge
GOP: Angela Terry (i)
---
LIMESTONE COUNTY
--
District Attorney
GOP: Lucas Beaty, Brian C.T. Jones (i)
--
Circuit Judge Place 1
GOP: Brandon C. Wise (i)
--
Circuit Judge Place 2
GOP: Matthew Huggins
--
District Judge Place 1
GOP: R. Gray West (i)
--
District Judge Place 2
GOP: Eddie Alley, Britley Leonard Brown, Dale Bryant, Jennifer Castro, David T. Puckett
--
Revenue commissioner
GOP: Brian Patterson (i)
--
Sheriff
GOP: Chris Carter, Jeffrey Kilpatrick, Joshua McLaughlin (i), Eric Redd, Fred Sloss
--
Coroner
Democrat: Mike West (i)
--
Commission chairman
GOP: Collin Daly, (i)
--
County Commission
--
District 1
GOP: Bill Boldin, Daryl Sammett (i)
--
District 3
Democrat: Stephanie Manning
GOP: Derrick Gatlin, Jeremiah DiNardo, Matthew Williamson
--
Board of Education
--
District 1
GOP: Henry Fudge
--
District 2
Vacant
--
District 3
GOP: Ron Christ Jr, (i), Johnny Stephens
--
ALABAMA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
--
District 2 (Limestone, Lauderdale)
GOP: Jason Spencer Black, Kimberly Butler, Ben Harrison, Terrance L. Irelan, Brad Murphree
--
District 4 (Limestone, Morgan)
GOP: Sheila Banister, Patrick Johnson, Parker Duncan Moore (i)
--
District 5 (Limestone)
GOP: Danny Crawford (i)
--
District 6 (Limestone)
GOP: Andy Whitt (i)
--
District 7 (Lawrence, Morgan)
GOP: Proncey D. Robertson (i), Ernie Yarbrough
Democrat: Mose Jones Jr.
--
District 8 (Morgan)
GOP: Terri Collins (i)
--
District 9 (Morgan)
GOP: Scott Stadthagen (i)
--
District 25 (Limestone)
GOP: Buck Clemons, Phillip K. Rigsby
Democrat: Mallory Hagan
--
ALABAMA SENATE
--
District 1 (Limestone)
GOP: Tim Melson (i), John Sutherland
--
District 2 (Limestone)
GOP: Tom Butler (i), Bill Holtzclaw
Democrat: Kim Caudle Lewis
--
District 3 (Morgan and Limestone)
GOP: Arthur Orr (i)
--
District 4 (Lawrence)
GOP: Garlan Gudger (i)
--
District 6 (Lawrence and Limestone)
GOP: Larry Stutts (i)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.