As of 5 p.m. Friday, the qualified candidates include the following. An (i) indicates the incumbent.

--

MORGAN COUNTY

--

District Attorney

GOP: Scott Anderson (i)

--

Commission chairman

GOP: Ray Long (i)

--

County Commission

--

District 1

GOP: Jeff Clark (i), Randy Turner

Democrat: Samuel T. King

--

District 2

GOP: Randy Vest (i), Stephen Johnson

--

Sheriff

GOP: Ron Puckett (i)

--

Coroner

GOP: Jeff Chunn (i)

--

Superintendent of Education

GOP: Layne Hallbrooks Dillard, Tracie Turrentine

--

Board of Education

--

District 4

GOP: Paul Holmes (i)

--

District 7

GOP: John Holley (i)

---

LAWRENCE COUNTY

--

District Attorney

GOP: Errek Jett (i)

--

County Commission

--

District 1

Democrat: Jesse Byrd (i), Armaud Martin

--

District 2

GOP: Prentis Davis, Sonny Malcom, Normal Pool (i)

--

District 3

GOP: Kyle Pankey (i)

--

District 4

GOP: Bobby Burch (i), Tina McWhorter

Democrat: Marcus Echols

--

District 5

GOP: Barry Johnson, Nathan Kitchens, Ned. T. Jones.

--

Board of Education

--

District 1

Democrat: Christine Garner (i), Delandrion Woods

Republican: Joan Collins Jones

--

District 4

GOP: Shanon Terry (i)

--

Sheriff

GOP: Gene Mitchell, Max Sanders Sr. (i), Tim Sandlin

--

Coroner

GOP: Scott Norwood

--

Circuit Judge

GOP: Mark Craig (i), Callie Chenault Waldrep

--

District Judge

GOP: Angela Terry (i)

---

LIMESTONE COUNTY

--

District Attorney

GOP: Lucas Beaty, Brian C.T. Jones (i)

--

Circuit Judge Place 1

GOP: Brandon C. Wise (i)

--

Circuit Judge Place 2

GOP: Matthew Huggins

--

District Judge Place 1

GOP: R. Gray West (i)

--

District Judge Place 2

GOP: Eddie Alley, Britley Leonard Brown, Dale Bryant, Jennifer Castro, David T. Puckett

--

Revenue commissioner

GOP: Brian Patterson (i)

--

Sheriff

GOP: Chris Carter, Jeffrey Kilpatrick, Joshua McLaughlin (i), Eric Redd, Fred Sloss

--

Coroner

Democrat: Mike West (i)

--

Commission chairman

GOP: Collin Daly, (i)

--

County Commission

--

District 1

GOP: Bill Boldin, Daryl Sammett (i)

--

District 3

Democrat: Stephanie Manning

GOP: Derrick Gatlin, Jeremiah DiNardo, Matthew Williamson

--

Board of Education

--

District 1

GOP: Henry Fudge

--

District 2

Vacant

--

District 3

GOP: Ron Christ Jr, (i), Johnny Stephens

--

ALABAMA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

--

District 2 (Limestone, Lauderdale)

GOP: Jason Spencer Black, Kimberly Butler, Ben Harrison, Terrance L. Irelan, Brad Murphree

--

District 4 (Limestone, Morgan)

GOP: Sheila Banister, Patrick Johnson, Parker Duncan Moore (i)

--

District 5 (Limestone)

GOP: Danny Crawford (i)

--

District 6 (Limestone)

GOP: Andy Whitt (i)

--

District 7 (Lawrence, Morgan)

GOP: Proncey D. Robertson (i), Ernie Yarbrough

Democrat: Mose Jones Jr.

--

District 8 (Morgan)

GOP: Terri Collins (i)

--

District 9 (Morgan)

GOP: Scott Stadthagen (i)

--

District 25 (Limestone)

GOP: Buck Clemons, Phillip K. Rigsby

Democrat: Mallory Hagan

--

ALABAMA SENATE

--

District 1 (Limestone)

GOP: Tim Melson (i), John Sutherland

--

District 2 (Limestone)

GOP: Tom Butler (i), Bill Holtzclaw

Democrat: Kim Caudle Lewis

--

District 3 (Morgan and Limestone)

GOP: Arthur Orr (i)

--

District 4 (Lawrence)

GOP: Garlan Gudger (i)

--

District 6 (Lawrence and Limestone)

GOP: Larry Stutts (i)

