State offices

U.S. Senate (GOP) — Lillie Boddie, Katie Britt, Mo Brooks, Karla M. Dupriest, Mike Durant and Jake Schafer

U.S. Senate (Dem) — Will Boyd, Brandaun Dean and Lanny Jackson

Governor (GOP) — Lindy Blanchard, Lew Burdette, Stacey Lee George, Kay Ivey, Tim James, Donald Trent Jones, Dean Odle, Dave Thomas and Dean Young

Governor (Dem) — Yolanda Rochelle Flowers, Malika Sanders Fortier, Patricia Salter Jamieson, Arthur Kennedy, Chad “Chig” Martin and Doug “New Blue” Smith

U.S. Representative 4th Congressional District (Dem) — Rhonda Gore and Rick Neighbors

U.S. Representative 5th Congressional District (Dem) — Charlie Thompson, Kathy Warner-Stanton

U.S. Representative 5th Congressional District (GOP) — Andy Blalock, John Roberts, Paul Sanford, Dale Strong, Casey Wardynski and Harrison Wright

Alabama Supreme Court Place 5 (GOP) – Greg Cook and Debra Jones

Attorney General (GOP) – Steve Marshall and Harry Bartlett Still III

Auditor (GOP) — Stan Cooke, Rusty Glover and Andrew Sorrell

Secretary of State (GOP) -- Wes Allen, Christian Horn, Ed Packard and Jim Zeigler

Public Service Commission Place 1 (GOP) — John Hammock, Stephen McLamb and Jeremy H. Oden

Public Service Commission Place 2 (GOP) — Chip Beeker, Robin Litaker and Robert L. McCollum

Morgan County 

State Representative District 4 (GOP) — Sheila Banister, Patrick Johnson and Parker Duncan Moore

State Representative District 7 (GOP) — Proncey Robertson and Ernie Yarbrough

County Commission District 1 (GOP) — Jeff Clark and Randy J. Turner

County Commission District 2 (GOP) — Stephen Johnson and Randy Vest

Superintendent (GOP) — Layne Halbrooks Dillard and Tracie Turrentine

Limestone County contested races

State Senator District 1 (GOP) — Tim Melson and John Sutherland

State Senator District 2 (GOP) — Tom Butler and Bill Holtzclaw

State Representative District 2 (GOP) — Jason Spencer Black, Kimberly Butler, Ben Harrison and Terrance L. Irelan

State Representative District 4 (GOP) — Sheila Banister, Patrick Johnson and Parker Duncan Moore

State Representative District 25 (GOP) — Buck Clemons and Phillip K. Rigsby

County Commission District 1 (GOP) — Bill Boldin and Daryl Sammet

County Commission District 3 (GOP) — Jeremiah Dinardo, Derrick Gatlin and Matthew Williamson

State Board of Education District 8 (GOP) — Rex Davis and Wayne Reynolds

District Attorney (GOP) — Lucas J. Beaty and Brian C.T. Jones

District Judge Place 2 (GOP) — Britley Leonard Brown, Dale Bryant, Jennifer Castro and David T. Puckett

Sheriff (GOP) — Chris Carter, Jeff Kilpatrick, Joshua McLaughlin, Eric Redd and Fred Sloss

Board of Education District 3 (GOP) — Ronald R. Christ Jr. and Johnny Stephens

Lawrence County contested races

State Representative District 7 (GOP) — Proncey Robertson and Ernie Yarbrough

County Commission District 1 (Dem) — Jesse Byrd and Amard Martin

County Commission District 2 (GOP) — Earl Sonny Malcom and Norman Pool

County Commission District 5 (GOP) — Barry Johnson, Ned Thomas Jones and Nathan Kitchens

Circuit Judge 36th Judicial Circuit (GOP) — Mark Braxton Craig and Callie Chenault Waldrep

Sheriff (GOP) — Max R. Sanders and Tim Sandlin

Board of Education District 1 (Dem) — Christine Garner and Delandrion Woods

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.