State offices
U.S. Senate (GOP) — Lillie Boddie, Katie Britt, Mo Brooks, Karla M. Dupriest, Mike Durant and Jake Schafer
U.S. Senate (Dem) — Will Boyd, Brandaun Dean and Lanny Jackson
Governor (GOP) — Lindy Blanchard, Lew Burdette, Stacey Lee George, Kay Ivey, Tim James, Donald Trent Jones, Dean Odle, Dave Thomas and Dean Young
Governor (Dem) — Yolanda Rochelle Flowers, Malika Sanders Fortier, Patricia Salter Jamieson, Arthur Kennedy, Chad “Chig” Martin and Doug “New Blue” Smith
U.S. Representative 4th Congressional District (Dem) — Rhonda Gore and Rick Neighbors
U.S. Representative 5th Congressional District (Dem) — Charlie Thompson, Kathy Warner-Stanton
U.S. Representative 5th Congressional District (GOP) — Andy Blalock, John Roberts, Paul Sanford, Dale Strong, Casey Wardynski and Harrison Wright
Alabama Supreme Court Place 5 (GOP) – Greg Cook and Debra Jones
Attorney General (GOP) – Steve Marshall and Harry Bartlett Still III
Auditor (GOP) — Stan Cooke, Rusty Glover and Andrew Sorrell
Secretary of State (GOP) -- Wes Allen, Christian Horn, Ed Packard and Jim Zeigler
Public Service Commission Place 1 (GOP) — John Hammock, Stephen McLamb and Jeremy H. Oden
Public Service Commission Place 2 (GOP) — Chip Beeker, Robin Litaker and Robert L. McCollum
Morgan County
State Representative District 4 (GOP) — Sheila Banister, Patrick Johnson and Parker Duncan Moore
State Representative District 7 (GOP) — Proncey Robertson and Ernie Yarbrough
County Commission District 1 (GOP) — Jeff Clark and Randy J. Turner
County Commission District 2 (GOP) — Stephen Johnson and Randy Vest
Superintendent (GOP) — Layne Halbrooks Dillard and Tracie Turrentine
Limestone County contested races
State Senator District 1 (GOP) — Tim Melson and John Sutherland
State Senator District 2 (GOP) — Tom Butler and Bill Holtzclaw
State Representative District 2 (GOP) — Jason Spencer Black, Kimberly Butler, Ben Harrison and Terrance L. Irelan
State Representative District 4 (GOP) — Sheila Banister, Patrick Johnson and Parker Duncan Moore
State Representative District 25 (GOP) — Buck Clemons and Phillip K. Rigsby
County Commission District 1 (GOP) — Bill Boldin and Daryl Sammet
County Commission District 3 (GOP) — Jeremiah Dinardo, Derrick Gatlin and Matthew Williamson
State Board of Education District 8 (GOP) — Rex Davis and Wayne Reynolds
District Attorney (GOP) — Lucas J. Beaty and Brian C.T. Jones
District Judge Place 2 (GOP) — Britley Leonard Brown, Dale Bryant, Jennifer Castro and David T. Puckett
Sheriff (GOP) — Chris Carter, Jeff Kilpatrick, Joshua McLaughlin, Eric Redd and Fred Sloss
Board of Education District 3 (GOP) — Ronald R. Christ Jr. and Johnny Stephens
Lawrence County contested races
State Representative District 7 (GOP) — Proncey Robertson and Ernie Yarbrough
County Commission District 1 (Dem) — Jesse Byrd and Amard Martin
County Commission District 2 (GOP) — Earl Sonny Malcom and Norman Pool
County Commission District 5 (GOP) — Barry Johnson, Ned Thomas Jones and Nathan Kitchens
Circuit Judge 36th Judicial Circuit (GOP) — Mark Braxton Craig and Callie Chenault Waldrep
Sheriff (GOP) — Max R. Sanders and Tim Sandlin
Board of Education District 1 (Dem) — Christine Garner and Delandrion Woods
