Businessman David Childers says city government “should be run like a business,” and he believes his business experience would benefit the city if he were elected mayor of Decatur.
Childers is running for mayor against incumbent Tab Bowling and five other candidates. The municipal election is Aug. 25 and a runoff, if necessary, would be Oct. 6.
Childers, 49, is president and owner of HealthCare Investment Group, which includes First Response Ambulance Service. The Oden Ridge native has lived in Decatur for 25 years.
“While I have had many opportunities to relocate to other areas to continue the entrepreneurial experiences, I continue to call Decatur my home,” Childers said.
On challenging the incumbent, Childers said, “I’m not running against Tab Bowling. I’m running because I want to be mayor. I have nothing against Tab Bowling.”
One of the key responsibilities of the mayor is presenting a budget to the City Council, and Childers said he “has constructed budgets, I have met those budgets and have the ability and knowledge to lead Decatur’s budget.”
Childers said he understands the responsibilities and pressures of a business owner.
“I know the responsibility of handing a check to an employee, knowing that not only that employee, but their family rely on that check to fund their family’s needs,” Childers said. “Plain and simple — my decisions affect others and that is a large responsibility.”
Childers said city officials need to be more transparent about the city’s economy and the city budget. He pointed out that the city is historically reliant on sales and use tax. He said he's been told sales and use tax collections are projected to decline in fiscal 2021 from their 2019 level of $48.3 million.
“For years we have all been told, ‘Everything is great,’ and the city is in a great position, the local economy is thriving and revenues for the city are at a high,” Childers said. “This is not accurate, this is not transparent; we are avoiding the truth by people not being transparent.”
Childers said he wants to move Decatur forward by recruiting businesses and population.
“I don’t want to watch surrounding cities grow and Decatur stay stagnant. I want people to watch Decatur grow,” he said.
Childers said the city needs a paving plan. He also wants to protect Decatur Fire & Rescue and the Police Department from budget cuts.
Childers said data from Neighborhood Scout reports that Decatur is only safer than 5% of other U.S. cities. The chances of being a victim of a violent crime is one out of 238, and one out of 24 for being a victim of a property crime, according to Neighborhood Scout.
“We have a great police chief. We need to fund his department and give the police the ability to combat this rate,” Childers said.
