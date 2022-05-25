Jeff Clark is in line for his seventh term as Morgan County District 1 commissioner and Randy Vest appears headed to his fourth term as District 2 commissioner after clinching wins Tuesday in the Republican primaries.
There is no Democratic challenger in either race. Barring a successful independent or write-in candidate, Clark and Vest would be reelected Nov. 8.
Clark, 58, said he plans on taking the summer off and getting back to campaigning in the fall for the general election in November.
"I am proud of Randy Turner for running a clean campaign and to all the people who showed up to support us again," Clark said.
Vest, 63, said he intends to continue serving the people in his district, which covers Hartselle, Falkville, and Danville, and maintaining roads and improving rights-of-way.
"We'll let our experience and our commitment work for us and continue the great teamwork we've been able to do with the County Commission and try to make improvements to improve the quality of life for all our people," Vest said.
Since 1998, Clark has made road and park improvements in Priceville and he said he will continue to do the same for Decatur, Hartselle, Somerville and Trinity in his next four years.
This was Decatur native Turner’s third run at Clark's seat, the first two races being in 2014 and 2018. In 2018, Clark won 68% of the votes.
Turner initially believed he had better chances with this election because he had been campaigning more aggressively.
“I’ve put out more signs this year and have definitely made my presence known. People know me now,” Turner said.
Turner quit his job as a Morgan County administrative clerk to put his sole focus into his third campaign.
District 2
During his 12-year tenure, Vest said his accomplishments include the new commission-funded gymnasium at West Park in Danville and helping to facilitate the building of Lando Cain subdivision in Hartselle.
Vest said he will focus on budgeting for roadwork in the district over the next four years because of rising inflation.
“I’ll keep coming in every day, making decisions that will improve the quality of life for our people,” Vest said.
The challenger, Stephen Johnson, is a leadman at Hartselle Utilities and has worked there for 17 years. Like Vest, he has lived in Morgan County all his life.
Todd Heflin voted Tuesday and said he would like to see the County Commission focus more on benefiting the school system.
"Someone that is going to promote STEM (science, technology, education, and math) in our schools is crucial because of the way the job market is now," Heflin said.
Jimmy Franks also voted Tuesday and said his main concern was the gubernatorial and Senate races. He said he knew some of the local candidates and had "made up his mind" on who to vote for months before the primaries.
The commissioner positions have a four-year term and an annual salary of $83,535.
