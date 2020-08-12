City Council District 4 incumbent Charles Kirby wants the Decatur to "get back to basics” as he seeks a reelection for a third full term.
Kirby, 67, is facing opposition from 18-year-old Hunter Pepper in the District 4 race. The municipal election is Aug. 25.
The smallest council district in the city, District 4 sits mainly between Beltline Road Southwest and the railroad tracks that run through the heart of the city. Portions of the district reach west of Beltline Road to include Decatur Mall and the surrounding business district, as well as neighborhoods near Morgan County Fairgrounds.
Kirby, who initially campaigned on eliminating a controversial penny sales tax approved in 2001, admitted he’s never been shy of challenging the status quo.
He is seeking his third elected term after his 2011 appointment to finish out the term of the previous councilman who resigned.
“I’ve been a leader on multiple issues before the city and council for decades,” Kirby said. “Leadership means challenging the status quo even if it’s unpopular.”
Kirby said the city needs to take care of the essentials like paving, grass and alley maintenance and litter and debris pickup.
“These essentials can impact whether people want to live in Decatur,” Kirby said. “'Back to basics' cannot be just a catchphrase. Basics have been undervalued, overlooked and ignored for too long.”
Kirby called the attempt at creating branding for the city a “colossal failure,” and he said the city needs to put a moratorium on “dream” projects.”
He said the city can sell itself by paving roads, cutting grass and removing litter.
“Every effort I have made in this regard has been, at best, ignored,” Kirby said. “We have many more failures than explanations for success.”
Kirby said the One Decatur comprehensive plan approved in 2018 has not been a success.
“We’ve achieved one thing, a dog park,” Kirby said. “Many of the other projects have been on the chamber’s local agenda for years.”
Kirby said the city’s code enforcement isn’t effective and the Code Enforcement Department needs to be overhauled.
“There are too many departments to deal with for a citizen who wants to file a complaint,” Kirby said. “We need one department that can inspect and enforce code violations.”
He said city employees should have to follow the same rules as a citizen.
The city needs a moratorium on “cheap apartments” until it can pass an upscale apartment code similar to the one adopted in Madison, he said.
Kirby said the city needs to do more for the small business community and the public.
“All of Decatur’s needs can be better fostered through more good-paying jobs,” Kirby said.
