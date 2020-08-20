Three first-time political candidates running for the Decatur City Council in District 5 say they want to promote residential and business development, with methods ranging from incentives to sewer extension.
Rodney Gordon, Jacob Ladner and Mark Macklin are on the ballot to replace Chuck Ard, who is not seeking reelection. The municipal elections are Tuesday with a runoff Oct. 6, if needed.
District 5 covers an area of Southwest Decatur stretching from Alabama 24 in the north to the city's southern edge. It runs from Beltline Road and Danville Road in the east to the city's western edge. It includes the new Austin High School and part of the area around Chestnut Grove Elementary.
Development along Modaus Road Southwest, improved infrastructure, a recreation center and community meetings are the main issues facing the district, the candidates said.
Ladner, 34, said the city has substantial growth potential in its southwest area and should offer a financial incentive to residential developers who complete subdivisions.
“I’m for being aggressive with development along Modaus Road and south of there, especially if it is residential development,” he said. “We need to create a friendly environment for developers. Priceville and Limestone County have grown residentially. We have not. That has to change.”
He suggested the city could expedite some engineering, sewer and utility projects to make it more attractive to launch new residential construction. “We can do a better job of making the surrounding property ready to develop and build on,” Ladner said.
He said his job as a vice president of sales and client experience at Interstate Billing Service takes him to other states and Canada.
“There are local governments that really inhibit businesses from growing," he said. "I see firsthand how to do it well and how not to do it well. The opportunity is there for this city to attract families. In District 5, we have a new $53 million school (Austin High) that is a big asset to attracting people to Decatur. The city needs to help make that happen.”
Macklin, 66, said the Modaus Road area is prime for some upscale neighborhoods, and he is for spending money to help that happen.
“Let’s put the sewer and power lines in. We’ll have to spend money to make money,” he said. “We need a mix (of businesses and neighborhoods). We need more expensive homes out there — homes starting at about $180,000-plus, something that will entice these millennials to stay in Decatur and raise their families here. We need neighborhoods where people will take pride in their yards looking good.
"I think the city has enough low-cost housing. We have to focus on what is good about Decatur. Climate, location, cost of living, friendly people. We have to entice new businesses and residents to locate here by selling the good points of Decatur to help build up a tax base so we’ll have money to make the city a better place to live.”
Macklin said the city also should pursue retirees from northern states to locate in Decatur.
Gordon, 55, said he wants development along Modaus Road but cautioned property value and personal rights need to be protected.
“We need to do what is best to protect people’s property and at the same time grow the city,” he said. “You don’t just want anything put up out there. Sewerage needs to get done. The city needs to control flooding that happens in the district. It will take the city’s leaders to get together and see what is the best way to approach this.”
Infrastructure issues
The district's council candidates said improving infrastructure must become a priority, too.
“Shady Grove Road (next to Austin High School) should be three-laned its entire distance,” Gordon said. “Old Moulton Road definitely should be widened.”
He added the entire city should be cleaned up. “If we can clean up District 5, maybe rest of the districts will follow,” he said.
Macklin said the city needs to improve infrastructure or its growth will remain stagnant.
“We’ve got to repair the potholes and get the trash picked up on the streets,” he said. “We need to beautify this city. We don’t need to be tossing trash out our car windows. The roads that are well-traveled and in bad shape should be taken care of first. The City Council needs to widen roads, but we need to repair the worst parts first.”
Ladner said the talk of a recreation center for the district is fine, but work on the roads must be addressed first.
“There are other pressing issues before we address a recreation center,” he said. “We need to fix our roads. The Shady Grove (widening) project needs to be completed. We need to get back on the right track. We have to properly fund our fire and police departments and support our schools however we can.”
He sees expanding the Jack Allen Recreation Complex as a revenue generator but called it a long-term project.
“If we had a complex with a few basketball courts and maybe even indoor swimming, we could bring in travel tournaments,” he said. “We should have a big vision for this. But a recreation center is something for down the road.”
Macklin said presently spending money on a recreation center would not be a wise choice with the uncertainties caused by the pandemic.
“Spending money on a multimillion-dollar recreation center right now would be a waste of our money because of COVID-19,” he said. “The building would be pretty but it would be closed. We have to be frugal with our money right now until we get through this pandemic. It might be something to look at in six months or a year, but when we do, our priorities might have changed, too.”
Gordon said he would follow his constituents’ wishes on a possible recreation center.
“If they want a recreation center, we’ll lobby for one,” he said. “People don’t realize it, but there is no public park in District 5 that is open seven days a week to walk or play.”
Communication
If elected, Gordon said he would implement town hall-style community meetings to hear the voices of people in the district.
“Change is necessary and people are afraid of change because it is new,” he said. “I’m going to consult with the people in community meetings. Right now, District 1 is the only district holding community meetings.
“My vote is the District 5 vote. I’m not going along to get along. I’m not obligated to the mayor or another council member. If elected, I’ll be obligated to the people of District 5. When I vote yes or no it will be because District 5 wants it. I will know how they feel because of these community meetings.”
Macklin said community meetings might have to be virtual because of the pandemic but he promised to stay “in tune with our people. All of the districts need to communicate, too. If one district fails, the city fails. I will be accessible to my people of District 5. A lot of things need to be done. We have to be wise with our budget. There is a difference between a wish list and a need list. We need to make the need list a priority.”
Ladner said he’ll stay in touch with his district’s residents with an open-door policy.
“I’ll answer emails and phone calls,” he said. “There will be times a community meeting might be necessary such as when the city’s mask ordinance was passed. But I don’t foresee having regularly scheduled town hall-type meetings. I will be easy to reach and will visit if needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.