MONTGOMERY — Katie Britt has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama, defeating six-term Congressman Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump took the unusual step of rescinding his endorsement.
The loss ends a turbulent campaign for Brooks, a conservative firebrand who had fully embraced Trump's election lies and had run under the banner "MAGA Mo." But it wasn't enough for the former president, who initially backed Brooks in the race to replace Britt's former boss, retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, but then pulled his support as Brooks languished in the polls.
Trump eventually endorsed Britt in the race's final stretch after she emerged as the top vote-getter in the state's May 24 primary.
With 59 of 67 counties reporting Tuesday night, Britt was leading Brooks 207,027 votes to 112,541 votes, or 64.78% to 35.22%. Statewide voter turnout, according to the Secretary of State's Office was 10%.
Britt will face Democratic nominee Will Boyd in November.
The Alabama Senate runoff has drawn particular attention both because of the drama surrounding Trump's endorsement and the fact that the winner will likely prevail in November in a state Trump won twice by more than 25 percentage points.
Trump initially endorsed Brooks in the spring of 2021, rewarding an ardent champion of his baseless claims of a stolen election. Brooks had voted against certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory and delivered a fiery speech at the rally before the U.S. Capitol insurrection, telling the crowd, "Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass."
But nearly a year later, Trump rescinded his support after the pair's relationship soured and as the conservative firebrand languished in the polls. Trump blamed his decision on comments Brooks had made months earlier, at an August rally, when he said it was time for the party to move on from litigating the 2020 presidential race — comments Trump claimed showed Brooks, one of the most conservative members of Congress, had gone "woke."
The move was widely seen as an effort by Trump to save face amid other losses, and Brooks alleged that it came after he informed Trump that there was no way to "rescind" the 2020 election, remove Biden from power, or hold a new special election for the presidency.
Trump's un-endorsement was widely expected to end Brooks' campaign. Instead, Brooks managed to finish second in the state's May 24 primary, earning 29% of the vote to Britt's 45% and forcing a runoff.
Brooks tried once again to get Trump to endorse him, but Trump, who has had a mixed record in backing winning candidates, instead chose Britt, Shelby's former chief of staff.
While Brooks, 68, and Britt, 40, have similar views, their race represented a clash between two wings of the party and different generations.
Brooks, who is known for his bombastic oratory style, described the race as a battle for the soul of the Republican Party, pitting the "true conservative" wing against establishment members of the GOP. He disparaged Britt as a RINO — the GOP pejorative meaning "Republican in name only" — and maintained he was the only one with a proven conservative record.
The six-term congressman and founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus also made his opposition to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a pillar of his campaign, embarking on a "Fire McConnell Tour" of town halls.
He had the backing of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who said he would be a needed hard-line addition to the Senate.
"This is a race about conservatives versus the establishment," Paul said Friday in north Alabama. "We need a fighter. We're not going to get it if you send us any old Republican. We need a fighter like Mo Brooks."
Britt, meanwhile, cast herself as a new generation of conservative leaders. She had the endorsement of Shelby and other establishment Republicans, but stressed her own social conservative beliefs and tried to paint Brooks as a career politician.
"People want new blood. They want fresh blood. They want someone that will go to D.C., fight for their values and fight for the hard-working people of Alabama," Britt told reporters Tuesday as she voted with her husband, former New England Patriot player Wesley Britt, and two children.
That argument seemed to resonate with some voters Tuesday.
"She's young. She's smart," said 86-year-old Carolyn Bowman. "That's what we need in Congress."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.