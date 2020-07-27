NORTH COURTLAND — Former North Courtland Mayor Ronald Jones received an extension from the state and has qualified to run for a town council seat, according to the town’s clerk.
LaSonia Fuqua said she received a notice from the state ethics commission that Jones’ application was out of compliance. “They gave him a five-day extension,” she said Monday afternoon.
Jones, who served as mayor from 2004 to 2016 when he lost a closely contested race to Riely Evans Sr., completed his paperwork to run for the Place 3 seat. J.B. Jones is the incumbent.
Municipal elections are Aug. 25.
