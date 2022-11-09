Frustrations at inflation, political divisiveness and inadequate infrastructure were on voters' minds as they made their way to Decatur polling sites Tuesday.
Bryant Wallace, 62, and his wife Glenda Wallace, 58, said their top election priority was finding candidates who would make fighting inflation a priority.
“The price of groceries, the price of gas, the lack of drilling — inflation is the number one (issue),” Bryant Wallace said. “I went to the grocery store and bought eggs, and I’m thinking, ‘Good gravy!’ at the prices.”
Glenda Wallace agreed inflation was getting out of hand.
“(It’s frustrating) having to cut back at the grocery store and cut back on luxuries,” she said.
But inflation isn’t hitting the United States just at the gas pump and at the grocery store — the housing market has also been affected, said 41-year-old Ashley Clem.
She and her husband moved from Madison to Decatur, and she fears fast-rising housing prices would make it hard to buy another house if they want to move again.
“It keeps boggling our minds that the price of our house is going up,” she said. “With mortgage rates going up, the gap from where we bought it versus what we would sell it at is so huge, no one would be able to buy it. ...
“People are stuck where they are.”
Many voters Tuesday mentioned inflation as being a significant issue, but many, including Clem, said political extremism worries them more.
“I like (Alabama Gov.) Kay Ivey; I like how she’s taken care of us during COVID. … It scares me that there are these aggressive representations she has that backed January 6,” she said, referring to violence by some of former President Donald Trump's supporters in 2020. “She put herself in the corner with Trump. It was very top-aggressive, and it scared me away.
“It makes me think we’re not heading in a good direction — not the direction I’d like my daughter to live in.”
Clem said she sees an extreme shift toward conservatism in the United States.
“I don’t really want the people who support the (Jan. 6 riot) or anybody that would (support those who) show up and try to kill somebody,” she said. “We don’t have to be violent. There’s a better way than to show up and show fists because we’re bullies. We need to let people know we’re kind.”
Others, like 70-year-old Don Chapman, said they were motivated to vote by a desire to limit the Republican stronghold in Alabama.
“I haven’t in years and won’t in years vote for a Republican,” he said. “Even if it’s a nice guy you know here in Morgan County that goes Republican, before too long they all turn him to being one of these insurrectionists, anti-abortionists, anti-anything-in-the-world.”
He said he’s “not much of a Democrat,” and that he liked many of the Libertarian candidates on the ballot.
Larry Vinton, 58, said he also liked some of the Libertarian candidates up for election, and he said he believes the country is becoming too liberal.
“I’m not much of a Joe Biden fan,” Vinton said. “The government is doing more things than I think it ought to.”
David George, 60, agrees.
“I really don’t care for the liberal leaning the country has taken in the past few years,” George said. “I think they are walking this country away from the Bible, and it disturbs me.”
He said he has voted for Republicans for years while living in different parts of the country and plans to continue doing so.
“I feel that if I’m supporting the Republicans here, I’m supporting them nationally, too,” he said. “I think we’re here for a reason and we should try to make a difference. A big part of me says, ‘You’re not making a dang difference, it doesn’t matter what you’re doing.’ But I don’t think that’s the right response, to walk away and let someone else figure it out.”
While most voters appeared focused on national issues on Election Day, some were more focused on local issues.
Rachel McClure, 18, was one of many students from Austin High School holding signs in support of Local Amendment 1, aimed at giving constitutional permanence to a local Morgan County law that redirects the bulk of online sales taxes from the Morgan County Commission to the school systems in the county.
“I’m not so worried about myself because I’m a senior, but I’m worried about the kids coming in after me,” she said.
Cecilia Flint, 78, was all for sharing tax revenue with the schools, but she wants more emphasis placed on keeping roads in repair.
“I’m not against these extra things, but please work on the infrastructure,” she said. “Decatur needs it bad.”
Marques Emerson, 47, said he wishes elected officials would do more to encourage growth in Morgan County and Decatur.
“There’s things that could be worked on and better decisions to be made to help our city grow and help our county expand,” he said. He said growth is more evident if you "go across the river, down the street to Hartselle and Priceville, but there’s not progress here. They’re progressing, we’re not. It’s not growing.
"That’s a leadership issue.”
Ellen Melson, 45, said her main concern as a voter involves gun safety. She said she wishes local governments would be “proactive rather than reactive” about gun safety and not wait until someone is hurt or killed to discuss the issue.
“I think it would be great if our Police Department and City Council and County Commission even just encouraged people to make sure your guns are locked up, and make sure your kids aren’t around guns,” she said. “I’d like to see some more proactiveness from a simple sense of community safety.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.