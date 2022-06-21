MOULTON — Nathan Kitchens received 52.4% of the vote Tuesday to win the Republican nomination in the Lawrence County District 5 commissioner's race.
Kitchens will face independent candidate Mark Clark in the Nov. 8 general election. Kitchens received 419 votes in the primary runoff election, 39 more than Ned Thomas Jones, who had 380 votes (47.6%).
Jones had led the three-candidate race in the May 24 primary but didn't get the majority needed to avoid a runoff.
The District 5 position is being vacated by Sonia Hargrove, who decided not to seek election to a full term. She was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to fill the vacancy left by her husband Joey Hargrove, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in March 2021.
