Sen. Amy Klobuchar suspended her presidential campaign today as the Democratic Party's moderate wing coalesced further behind Joe Biden to blunt the rise of Bernie Sanders on the eve of Super Tuesday.
Klobuchar made the decision to leave the race and endorse Biden just 18 hours before polls began opening across 14 states, including her native Minnesota, in the party's turbulent nomination fight. She becomes the third Democrat to abandon their presidential bid since Biden scored a resounding victory in South Carolina, his first of the 2020 roller coaster nomination fight.
Pete Buttigieg announced his exit late Sunday. He and Biden spoke late Sunday night, but it was unclear if Buttigieg planned to endorse the former vice president.
A shrinking group of other Democrats vowed to press on, potentially toward a contested convention.
The fast-moving developments came at a key crossroads in the Democratic Party's turbulent primary season. Fourteen states, one U.S. territory and Democrats abroad will vote on Tuesday, which offers almost 10 times as many delegates in a single day than have been awarded over the first month.
Fiery progressive Sanders remained the undisputed front-runner. But the rest of the field was decidedly unsettled, even after Biden's South Carolina blowout and the departures of Klobuchar, Buttigieg and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.
New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg in particular could create problems for Biden's establishment appeal. Bloomberg, who will appear on a 2020 ballot for the first time on Tuesday, has invested more than half a billion dollars into presidential bid and wracked up many high-profile endorsements of his own.
Yet Biden appeared to have the momentum on the eve of Super Tuesday after his blowout South Carolina victory.
The Biden campaign reported back-to-back days of $5 million fundraising hauls, by far the best 48-hour stretch of his campaign. Biden himself touted the threshold Sunday night on a call with donors, according to one person on the call.
And the campaign highlights a several new endorsements. Perhaps the most powerful endorsement would come from former President Barack Obama, who has a relationship with most of the candidates and has talked with several in recent weeks as primary voting has begun. He spoke with Biden after his South Carolina victory, but still has no plans to endorse in the primary at this point.
Yet the new Biden backers include California Sen. Barbara Boxer, Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, former Arkansas Sen. Blanche Lincoln, and Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-Calif.
Virginia Rep. Don Beyer, the first member of Congress to endorse Buttigieg, said he planned to endorse Biden and expected Buttigieg to as well.
"I do think it's the most logical," Beyer said of a Biden endorsement, given his echo of the former Vice President's call for civility, a mantra of the Buttigieg campaign. "I think Joe is the next best possibility."
Biden, meanwhile, pressed his case during a round of national television interviews that reflected a stark reality a day after his resounding primary victory in South Carolina: The former vice president was forced to rely upon free media coverage because he was understaffed, underfunded and almost out of time as he fought to transform his sole win into a national movement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.