MOULTON — Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders cleared his first hurdle in an attempt to win a second term when he garnered more votes than his Republican challenger and former chief deputy Tim Sandlin in Tuesday night’s primary.
With 28 of 31 boxes reporting, Sanders had 3,465 votes (59.12%) and Sandlin had 2,396 votes. (40.88%).
Sanders, 74, said he was thankful to win the nomination.
“I appreciate the public who voted for me,” he said while watching results come in at the Moulton Recreation Center. “I will be asking for their help in the fall.”
Sanders will face former three-term sheriff Gene Mitchell, who is running as an independent, in the Nov. 8 general election.
Sanders thanked Sandlin, his former chief deputy, for running a clean race.
Sandlin said he felt he was “led to run” for the office.
“I felt it was my duty to run. I was led to do it,” said Sandlin, 49. “I would do it again. This is my home. I want whoever is the sheriff to succeed, to make this county a safer place to live. I want this to be a better place. I believe in it. I had to run to try to make a difference. I want a make a positive difference.”
Sandlin is a veteran law enforcement officer with 28 years of experience. He retired as the chief deputy in December.
Sanders campaigned on implementing school safety programs, auxiliary programs and working closely with surrounding law enforcement agencies to fight crimes.
“I look forward to meeting more people in the coming months,” he said. “If anybody has a question for me, please come by my office or call me. I want to continue on the programs I am working on.”
The four-year term pays $68,274 annually.
