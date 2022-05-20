Three political newcomers vying for the Lawrence County Commission District 5 seat agree the county needs new sources of revenue, but the candidates have differing opinions on how to achieve that goal.
Retired Lawrence sheriff’s deputy Barry Johnson, 68, retired General Motors employee Ned Thomas Jones, 71, and Daikin chemical operator Nathan Kitchens, 28, are each seeking the Republican nomination for the District 5 seat in Tuesday's primary election. There are no Democratic challengers in District 5 for the Nov. 8 general election.
The District 5 position is being vacated by Sonia Hargrove, who decided not to seek election to a full term. She was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to fill the vacancy left by her husband Joey Hargrove, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in March 2021.
Johnson, who works as a part-time officer for Town Creek Police Department, said he plans to dedicate his free time to seeking grants and additional revenue for community projects, like adding public storm shelters across the county.
“The financial conditions of this county are number one on my list,” he said. “Most of the existing commissioners have a regular job. I have plenty of time to put into this and do what needs to be done. I plan to get out there and try to put my time in and see what’s going on.”
If elected, Johnson hopes to employ a grant writer for the county — someone qualified to seek additional funding for items on his checklist that in addition to storm shelters includes senior sites and the Lawrence County animal shelter.
“We don’t have enough storm shelters. When tornado season is here, a lot of people don’t have anywhere to go. The cities have one each, but it’s different out in the county. … If there was a storm to happen today, and I didn’t have a shelter, I wouldn’t know where to go,” he said.
Johnson added that the county’s animal shelter is in dire need of better supervision and more staffing, and senior sites across the county need additional funding to improve meal programs for elderly and homebound citizens.
Jones agreed senior sites need more attention and stressed the importance of funding county road projects. He said he also hopes to build stronger relationships with school system leaders and the Lawrence County Industrial Board to recruit business and industry to the county.
“I believe in being a good steward of the county’s money,” Jones said. “A strong education system and better roads will lead to more industry coming into Lawrence County. I want to improve what has already been established. Working with the other commissioners, state leaders and the industrial development board will help make things better in District 5 and for the county as a whole.”
Jones ran for the District 5 seat as a Democrat four years ago and lost in the general election to Joey Hargrove, who received almost 65% of the vote. Jones said as a retiree he has the time to seek additional avenues of funding for community projects. A big priority on his list is supporting youth programs at Veterans Park in the East Lawrence community.
Kitchens also listed Veterans Park as a high priority and believes investing in the park will help boost the local economy.
He said spending on park projects would make it possible for Veterans Park to host travel ball tournaments at its ballfields and to rent park facilities during the off-season. Both goals would generate income from fees, but he said the projects would also lead to more economic growth in the area.
“Hosting tournaments and holding events will bring more people in. This will generate more revenue because they’ll be eating here and shopping here,” he said.
As a volunteer firefighter for Caddo-Midway Fire Department, Kitchens said he also hopes to secure more funding for fire and rescue departments across the county.
“Everybody needs more money — the fire departments, the road department, the senior sites — we need a plan to increase revenue,” he said.
One way Kitchens hopes to seek additional revenue is by taking steps to approve countywide alcohol sales, a move that he believes will also help the county recruit more business and industry.
“We’d see a major increase in revenue if we would make this county wet. Moulton city is wet, Trinity is wet, Town Creek is wet — everyone around us is wet,” he said, advocating that alcohol sales would generate additional local spending, especially along Alabama 20 in Lawrence County.
“There are so many industries on the outside of this county going into Decatur, and those industries are major employers for our county. When those (employees) get off work, if they stop for alcohol, fuel or groceries from the convenience stores, they aren’t going to stop at three different places. They’ll spend money in Decatur buying alcohol and fuel in one place. We need more of those businesses in Lawrence County.”
Kitchens said alcohol sales inside Lawrence County will provide greater opportunities for small businesses in the area and generate additional revenue in alcohol sales tax. Though Jones does not support countywide alcohol tax, he agreed recruiting business in the area would help stimulate growth in Lawrence County.
Each of the three candidates also hopes to improve relations between community leaders and its citizens.
Calling for more transparency, Johnson said making monthly commission meetings and work sessions more accessible to the public is a first step toward improving communication between the public and their county commissioners.
“I’m in favor of seeking more public input,” Johnson said. “Public complaints aren’t being brought to the right people. We need to make meetings more accessible, whether that means changing the time of the monthly meeting, or I think work sessions should be better publicized.”
Johnson said holding monthly meetings at 9 a.m. on a weekday make it difficult for working citizens to attend.
