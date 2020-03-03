Incumbent Limestone County District 2 Commissioner Steve "Ned" Turner lost his bid for re-election Tuesday, falling to Danny Barksdale 60% to 40%, according to complete but unofficial returns.
In school board races, Belinda Maples defeated Heath Moss for an open seat, and incumbent Bradley C. Young held off challenger Kevin Dunn.
Limestone County Commission District 2
Danny C. Barksdale, 2,702, 60.31%
Steve Ned Turner, 1,778, 39.69% (i)
Limestone County school board district 4
Belinda Maples. 977, 58.29%
Heath Moss, 699, 41.71%
Limestone County school board district 5
Bradley C. Young, 897, 56.92% (i)
Kevin Dunn, 679, 43.08%
