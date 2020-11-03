Lines formed this morning at polling precincts across Morgan County, which has a record number of voters eligible to cast ballots in contested presidential, U.S. Senate and district judge races.
Michael Prosser, 50, said he waited about 34 minutes to vote at the Aquadome Recreation Center, joining a line at 7:30 a.m. that stretched along a sidewalk from the building’s main entrance to a playground area behind the building.
“It moved pretty well,” Prosser said.
The line had formed before polls opened at 7 a.m. Lines also were reported at other polling places across the county, and one of the longest appeared to be at Decatur Baptist Church.
Probate Judge Greg Cain said he had monitored voting at the Priceville Municipal Building, the Sparkman Civic Center and Hartselle First Baptist.
"We've still got a line outside the building at all three places," Cain said at 9 a.m. "We're getting voters processed pretty quick, but if they go during a busy time they're going to have a wait. We kind of expected that, but we're just telling people to be patient with us."
Cain said more than 85,000 voters are registered in the county, and he considers that a record total. He said that number was about 67,000 when he took office in 2007. There were 75,778 registered voters in the county for the 2016 election, and 50,964 voted, a turnout of 67%. Turnout was 70% in the county for the 2012 general election
An even higher turnout is possible today.
"My prediction is about 75%," Cain said.
Prosser said he was motivated to vote by “just our civic duty” even with few contested races on the ballot. “There was a very limited amount of options after the presidential,” he said.
Polls remain open until 7 p.m. today. All registered voters in line at that time will be allowed to cast ballots.
Jordan Donjuan, 21, said he was motivated to vote by social issues such as the Black Lives Matter initiative that have become prominent this year.
“Everything that’s going on in the world with the BLM movement, police brutality,” he said. “It’s not fair what’s happened to the people who died from police brutality.”
This was the first presidential election in which Donjuan has been old enough to vote, but he said he has voted in previous elections, including this year’s mayor’s race. He said he arrived at the Aquadome to vote at 7:30 and had completed his ballot before 8.
“It was a little long, but it went by quick,” he said. “It was really cold.”
The Morgan County ballot includes six statewide amendments, the Public Service Commission president's race, the district judge race between Republican Kevin Kusta and Democrat Paul Holland, the Senate race between Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Tommy Tuberville and the U.S. presidential race with Democrat Joe Biden, Republican Donald Trump and Independent Jo Jorgensen.
