The big-dollar race in the Decatur municipal elections is for mayor, but a board of education seat and two of the council district seats are also attracting significant campaign contributions, according to disclosures filed by the candidates.
In most of those races, the disparity in funding among candidates is pronounced. The election is Tuesday, with any runoffs taking place Oct. 6.
Jess Brown, a retired Athens State University political science professor, said financing is important in all elections, but less so in municipal elections.
“Money matters. For years I would tell my students that in any campaign, whether it’s for president or constable, the three M's matter: manpower, money, message,” Brown said. As the geography and population involved in an election get smaller, though, the importance of money decreases.
“When you go down the food chain in terms of politics, money is less and less relevant, and manpower and message become more important. Money to buy name recognition becomes less important,” Brown said. “You can use shoe leather and therefore manpower — using friends and personal acquaintances — can translate into a very effective campaign without dollars.”
District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson, who has no opposition in Tuesday’s election and thus will serve his seventh consecutive term, said he has always favored one-on-one politics, but he said money can have an impact.
“The money can be important, because of course with money you get exposure. You can do advertising and put out signs, and people who may not know what you’ve done can become familiar with what you’ve done,” Jackson said. “But there’s nothing, in my mind, that is more important than meeting with people face to face and door to door. That’s the way I’ve done it in my district.”
Brown said finances are more important for the mayoral election because in-person contacts are less feasible than in district races.
“If you’re running citywide in Decatur, that would start to be the level of office where you’re going to have to have some money. But, if you’ve got a message that really pierces and resonates, you can beat money,” Brown said.
There are seven candidates for mayor in the race. Incumbent Mayor Tab Bowling got an early start on fundraising, and he and David Childers are the only candidates whose campaigns have received more than a total of $2,000.
For Bowling, the money began coming in September, when his monthly contribution report filed with the Morgan County Probate Court on Oct. 1 reflected $15,200 in contributions. Through his most recent filing on Monday, he has received a total of $39,300 in cash contributions and $8,400 in in-kind contributions. Among his largest cash contributions:
• Steve Cobbs Armistead, a Nashville-based developer: $2,500
• Guy Smith of I.C.E. Contractors: $2,500
• Samuel Frazier, owner of land on Alabama 20 corridor: $2,500
• Emmette Barran (individually and through companies): $2,500
• Contractor Service & Fabrication Inc.: $2,500
• Alabama Leadership Now: $2,500
• Nucor PAC: $2,500
• CDG PAC: $1,500
• James “Skip” Thompson (former TVA board chairman) and Marie Thompson: $1,000
• Tom Counts of 3-GIS: $1,000
• Lynn Layton: $1,000
• William Fite: $1,000
• Peggy Bowling: $1,000
• John McDowra of Priority Electric: $1,000
• William Britt Sexton: $1,000
• Stephen Pate of Stephen Pate Construction: $1,000
• Andrew Villarreal: $1,000
• John Maund of Athens: $1,000
• Raymond Dupree: $1,000
Bowling also received a $5,900 in-kind contribution, described as “advertising,” from Madison Mobile Storage via Harvey and Matt Pride. Attorney H.M. Nowlin is listed as providing a $2,500 in-kind contribution for advertising.
Bowling’s unspent war chest as of his Monday report was $26,110.
David Childers, the owner of Healthcare Investment Group, which does business as First Response Ambulance Service, is a close second to Bowling in campaign receipts. Unlike Bowling’s campaign, however, Childers’ is entirely self-funded. He has loaned his campaign $34,825.
Jonathan Baggs, also a mayoral candidate, has less than $2,000 in cash campaign receipts, including a $1,000 contribution from John Howell. He also reports a $600 in-kind contribution from Philip Chenault.
Among other candidates for mayor, James Barnum’s disclosures reflect no contributions. Butch Matthews has collected $310 in contributions, John Moore Sr. has collected $23, and Paul Serwatka’s filings disclose no campaign contributions.
School board
The next most lucrative campaign is for the District 3 Decatur City Board of Education seat, being vacated by Karen Duke. Decatur attorney Doug Bachuss and former Decatur City Schools administrator Stan Carr are competing in the race, but only Bachuss has received campaign contributions.
Bachuss has brought in $13,290 in campaign contributions. Some of the more notable:
• Parker Real Estate: $2,000
• Sparks Energy Inc.: $1,000
• Nowlin & Associates: $1,000
• Phyllis Huie: $1,000
• Winfrey Sanderson (former Alabama basketball coach): $1,000
• Alabama Realtors PAC: $1,000
• James “Skip” Thompson: $500
• William Britt Sexton: $500
• Tom Counts: $300
• Donnie Lane, District 5 school board member who is not running for reelection: $250
As of his most recent campaign finance disclosure filed Monday, Bachuss had $6,005 remaining in his campaign fund.
Carr’s campaign is entirely self-funded. He has loaned his campaign $2,642.
District 3 council
Three challengers are seeking to unseat incumbent Paige Bibbee in the District 3 council race, and Carlton McMasters has a commanding lead in financial contributions.
McMasters has brought in $11,410. Among the notable contributions:
• John Eyster: $1,000
• Donald Chapman: $1,000
• VB Franchise Development: $1,000
• James “Skip” Thompson: $500
• William Britt Sexton: $500
Bibbee has collected $1,850 in contributions, including $500 from Ben and Diana Light and $400 from Tim Holmes.
The remaining District 3 candidates are largely self-financing their campaigns. Ray Glaze has received $2,375, including $1,100 he loaned to his campaign and a $500 contribution from ServPro. Philip Wright loaned his campaign $1,100, and has total receipts of $1,150.
District 5
The race for the District 5 council seat, where Chuck Ard is not seeking reelection, has Jacob Ladner well ahead of Mark Macklin and Rodney Gordon in campaign contributions.
Ladner has collected $9,175 in campaign contributions, followed by Macklin with $300 and Gordon with no contributions reported.
Among Ladner's notable contributions:
• George Godwin: $1,000
• James "Skip" Thompson: $500
• John McDowra: $500
• Willie LaFavor: $500
• TVW: $500
• Jay Suggs: $500
• Chris Priest: $200
District 2
Campaign contributions in the District 2 council race also are lopsided, with Kyle Pike ahead. The seat is being vacated by Kristi Hill.
Pike has collected $6,400 in campaign contributions, including $750 from Robert Vaughn and $500 each from Donald Chapman and Contractor Service & Fabrication.
Wayne Thrasher, also seeking the District 2 seat, has collected $4,539, all but $150 of which he loaned to his campaign.
The other District 2 contender, Terrance Adkins, has received $600 in contributions.
District 4
In District 4, Councilman Charles Kirby is trying to retain his seat against challenger Hunter Pepper. Pepper’s campaign disclosures show no contributions.
Kirby had received $3,495 in campaign contributions as of his report Monday, including $1,000 from Dwight Jett, and $500 each from John Nugent and Armor’s Contracting Inc.
