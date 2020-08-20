The key choice in Decatur's District 4 City Council race involves incumbent Charles Kirby's experience versus the eagerness of challenger Hunter Pepper, the youngest candidate in Tuesday's municipal election.
“Experience has to be the issue in this race,” Kirby said. “Somebody who is inexperienced won’t know the history of this city and district. They won’t know there’s been a plan for 30 years to build new ballfields. Someone brand new won’t know about the penny tax increase (in 2001) and how it damaged this city for years.”
Pepper, who turned 18 in January, said he understands he’s young and inexperienced “but I’m willing to listen and learn. I will listen to the public and work with my fellow council members.
“People can choose someone who is willing to listen and work hard or someone who is experienced and unwilling to listen.”
The smallest council district in the city, District 4 sits mainly between Beltline Road Southwest and the railroad tracks that run through the heart of the city. Portions of the district reach west of Beltline Road to include Decatur Mall, Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Campus and the surrounding business district. Wilson Morgan Park is the district’s biggest attraction.
District 4 is one of four competitive City Council races in Tuesday's election. The mayoral race and one school board spot are also on the ballot. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A property manager, Kirby, 67, is completing his ninth year on the council and seeking his third elected term. He was appointed to the council to fill Ronny Russell’s council term when Russell resigned in November 2011.
Pepper, who owns a vehicle detailing business, graduated from high school in May.
Pepper estimated that 90% of District 4’s 6,000 registered voters “don’t know who Kirby is.” He also said the members of this City Council don’t get along with each other or the mayor, and Kirby hasn’t done anything for his district.
“Tell me and prove to me what he has done for us,” Pepper said. “You can’t count five things he’s done in the past four years. If he’s not going to do the job the way it needs to be done, he needs to go.”
Kirby said he has a long history of involvement in city issues even before he became a councilman. He campaigned in the city’s wet-dry vote in 1984. He was among the vocal opposition to the 1-cent sales tax increase approved in 2001.
He pointed out that he fought hard against the ambulance service ordinance, pushed for the Central Parkway service road and has been critical of the city budgets. He also continues to fight for improvements to Wilson Morgan Park.
“I’ve been so critical sometimes that some people don’t like me because they say I fought too hard,” Kirby said. “I think that’s a hollow complaint.”
Kirby said he’s been very visible during his time on the council and is always willing to talk and listen to constituents. He also makes a weekly appearance on a local cable television station.
“Most of my district knows me or at least who I am,” Kirby said. “My phone number is out there for anyone to call, and I’ve told City Hall to give out my number. If they haven’t communicated with me, they haven’t tried very hard to reach me.”
Pepper's business
Pepper has a vehicle detailing business that he said is mobile. He said he doesn’t operate in the city so he doesn’t have a city business license.
His business is in the county but he said he thought he didn’t need a Morgan County business license. Pepper said he found out Monday he does need a county business license and he planned to buy one.
“I made a mistake. I didn’t know I had to have one,” Pepper said.
Kirby said a candidate not buying a city business license should be an issue in the campaign “because anyone who operates a business without a license is stealing from all of those businesses who did buy their business licenses.”
Road paving
Kirby said his top focus if elected for another term would be “get the roads paved, the grass mowed and the litter picked up.” He said he believes improving the looks of the city would solve Decatur’s lack of growth.
Pepper said his No. 1 issue is improving the roads. He said he supports Mayor Tab Bowling’s proposal to use $5 million from reserves and investments to pave the city’s worst roads.
Pepper said the city needs to do a better job of limb and debris pickup.
“There are places in my district where limbs and debris sat on the side of the road for months,” Pepper said.
Kirby said he wants the council to make improvements to Wilson Morgan Park suggested by Parks and Recreation and its advisory board. These include repairing the playground and tennis courts and dredging Wilson Morgan Lake. The dredging was estimated to cost $2.37 million.
“We have a swamp now, not a lake,” Kirby said.
Kirby said he wants to find a location and build the ballpark that’s been in the city plans for years.
Kirby said the city needs a place for an “elite senior community. We could attract snow birds moving from the north. They don’t bring crime issues and we wouldn’t have to pay to educate any kids. They would pay taxes, eat in our restaurants and buy gas for their cars without adding any costs to the city.”
Kirby said the number of homeless is becoming a growing problem in the city. Neighboring cities are bringing their psychiatric patients to Decatur Morgan Hospital West and, if they don’t have insurance, they become homeless, he said.
“The number of homeless is becoming a threat,” Kirby said. “We’ve got to stop the flow by not accepting them.”
Pepper said he wants to increase the number of police officers so the department can increase its presence in the city. He said his district has a problem with speeders. He said he hasn’t seen the city’s finances to say how he would fund the improvements.
Pepper said Decatur Utilities needs to increase its pace on sewer infrastructure replacement so he wants to study the plans presented Monday before taking a stance.
Both candidates said they want the Central Parkway service road completed. The council refused to fund repairing and paving the service road in 2019. It was in the fiscal 2020 budget but the coronavirus pandemic forced the city to delay it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.