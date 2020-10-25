A historic voter turnout in the Nov. 3 general election would favor Democrats in Alabama, but anything short of a new record will not be enough for statewide victories in the presidential and U.S. Senate race, according to one local political expert.
Jess Brown, professor emeritus of Athens State University, said President Donald Trump’s actions and comments continue to control and shape the presidential race.
“This general election is basically a referendum on Donald Trump,” he said. “The question for voters seems to be, ‘Do I want Donald Trump for four more years? Am I going to take a risk with Donald Trump?' It’s not about Joe Biden. It just happens he is the other guy on the ballot. 2016 was almost like a referendum on Hillary Clinton.”
Brown, 69, a longtime observer of Alabama politics, said it’s going to take “a dramatic turnout” for Democrats to have a chance in Alabama.
In Morgan County, at least, early indications are the turnout may be high.
Adonis Bailey, chairwoman of the Morgan County registrars office, said Oct. 19, the last day to register to vote, was a madhouse in her office with about 700 people coming in to register.
“We had an office full of people, and the phone was ringing off the hook," she said.
She said the office received 377 online applications in the weekend before the Oct. 19 deadline, and about 1,000 total applications the last few days before the deadline.
"Our staff has been working nights for several weeks trying to process the huge increase in online applications,” she said last week.
Bailey said as of Wednesday, Morgan County has 84,798 registered voters, an 11.9% increase over the 75,778 the county had for the 2016 general election.
“We’re seeing a lot of first-time voters in their 60s and 70s, too,” she said. “A lot of young people have registered, but more of the older set have been coming into the office. We don’t ask, but the people coming in our office have been very vocal.
"They’re either really Biden or really Trump.”
Brown said organizations encouraging people to vote are having an impact.
“Alabama’s overall voter turnout will be up, and I expect it to increase across the nation,” Brown said. “The intensity of the feelings about our president is the reason. He evokes passion among his supporters and evokes passion in his opponents.”
He said nationally 42% of the people will vote for Trump with a “form of blind loyalty. ... Forty-six percent are intensely against him. Those voters wouldn’t spit on him if he was on fire. Over 40% of the electorate love him, over 40% despise him."
He said traditionally 50% to 55% of the U.S. population votes. A historic turnout will be about 62.5% turnout and that’s about 30 million more voters than four years ago, he said.
“There are roughly 250 million registered voters (in the nation), so if we get 160 million or more it will be a record voter turnout,” Brown said.
He said percentagewise, the John Kennedy-Richard Nixon election of 1960 saw the nation’s highest turnout at 62.5%.
“If you add 30 million voters this cycle, you can shift politics in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas — not just in the presidential races either," he said. "If the passion we see today turns out, we’ll come close. For every four people who voted in 2016, it’ll take five in 2020 if you’re getting close to a historic turnout. If we get that kind of turnout, it could be an absolute avalanche against the Republican Party nationwide.
“If we do, it will be because of the passion and intensity for and against Trump. He steps on the nerves of the white working class. It is the same passion this state saw for George Wallace in the mid-1960s."
Residents' views
A few local registered voters showed support for both major presidential candidates, while some said they were unhappy with the choices.
Priceville’s Dee Middleton said she plans on voting in person.
“I see COVID-19 and the civil unrest we now have as my biggest concerns. I’m voting for Trump,” she said.
Adam Jones, 43, of Decatur, said he plans to vote “the same way I voted four years ago. I like the direction we're headed in as a country.”
Roy Burgess, 67, of Decatur, said he was "100% behind Biden."
"Four years were too many for Trump," Burgess said. "I think the man is mentally incapable of being president. He just wants to get his way. I can give you a 1,000 more reasons (Trump) is not a good president. I am entitled to my opinion."
Suzanne Johnson of Decatur said she is turned off by Trump's antics and will be voting for Biden.
"(Biden) is a better person to bring this country back together," she said. "There is so much hate by the person in office now. Everything (Trump) says is derogatory and divisive."
Ann Haga of Decatur said she is disappointed with the presidential candidates of the two major parties.
“I’m not planning on voting,” she said. “The world is going to hell, and I’d simply be voting for the lesser of two evils. We need more help picking better candidates.”
Eugenio Salazar, 19, of Decatur, agreed with her.
“I won’t be voting,” he said. “I don’t like either one. During the debates, it looked like Biden was dodging questions. I wondered what is he hiding. And Trump is so vulgar with some of his responses to reporters’ questions.”
Percy Terry, 91, of Trinity, said he remains undecided. “At my age I’m not worried about it too much. Whoever wins may actually not affect me one way or the other.”
Brown said Trump's controversial actions and comments hurt all candidates in the other races.
"With Trump tweeting like he does, he has sucked all of the air out of the political environment," he said. "By his actions, there's not much oxygen left for candidates in other races."
Senate race
Brown said it will likely take more than a large turnout to help incumbent Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat, get reelected. He is facing former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, a newcomer to politics.
“A large turnout will help Doug Jones, but I don’t think it will produce a victory,” Brown said. "Alabama has 45% of the electorate who are Republicans through and through. They’re going down and will vote Republican. There’s 36% of the voters in Alabama who will vote Democrat. If Daffy Duck is nominated (by their parties), that’s who they’ll vote for.”
He said Jones would have to lasso about three-fourths of the independents who make up the other 19% of Alabama voters. “For a Democrat to win, they’ll have to get 38% of the white vote and 70% to 75% of the independent vote. That’s a tall order.”
He said the incumbent senator's starting point is 9 percentage points behind because he is a Democrat running in a predominantly red state. “It will be a steep uphill climb,” he said.
Brown said he’s not sure Jones’ message is being heard.
“To win an election it takes money, message and manpower. Money is not an issue for Jones. Does he have a message that is strong enough?” Brown said.
He said he was uncertain that Jones’ visuals in his ad campaign are “as powerful as they need to be.”
He said Jones was able to win in the 2018 special election because some Republicans voted for him because they wanted Roy Moore gone politically. "Some Republicans didn’t vote at all," Brown said.
