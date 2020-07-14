Decatur attorney Kevin Kusta won the Republican primary runoff for Morgan County District Judge Place 3 by more than 1,000 votes tonight.
Kusta had 8,453 votes, or 53.4%, with only provisional ballots remaining to be counted. Decatur Municipal Court prosecutor Emily Baggett received 7,374 votes, or 46.6%.
Kusta had a big edge at two Hartselle precincts. He led Baggett by 459 votes at Sparkman Civic Center and by 282 votes at the Hartselle First Baptist polling site.
Kusta will face Democrat Paul Holland, a Decatur lawyer, in the Nov. 3 general election.
The Place 3 seat is being vacated by Charles Langham, who is unable to seek reelection because of the state’s age limit for judges.
Baggett and Kusta were the top finishers in the March 3 Republican primary.
