Municipal elections are Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters are required to have a photo ID.
Monday is the deadline to hand-deliver an absentee ballot or postmark a mailed ballot, which must be received by noon Tuesday. Monday is also the deadline to request and submit an emergency absentee ballot.
Candidates in local races:
DECATUR
Mayor
Jonathan Baggs
James Barnum
Tab Bowling
David Childers
Butch Matthews
John H. Moore
Paul Serwatka
--
Council District 2
Terrance Adkins
Kyle Dukes Pike
Wayne Thrasher
--
Council District 3
Paige Bibbee
Ray T. Glaze
Carlton McMasters
Philip Wright
--
Council District 4
Charles Kirby
Hunter Pepper
--
Council District 5
Rodney Gordon
Jacob Ladner
Mark Macklin
--
School board District 3
Doug Bachuss
Stan Carr
--
PRICEVILLE
Mayor
Sam Heflin
Joe Lubisco Jr.
--
Council Place 1
Patrick Banks
Ashley W. England
--
Council Place 2
Charles Black
Jason “Bubba" Thrash
--
Council Place 3
Melvin Duran III
Jerry Welch
--
Council Place 4
Tommy Perry
Chris Cartee
Harry Woodard
--
Council Place 5
Patrick Dean
Jesse Hockett
Donald Keith Livingston
--
HARTSELLE
Council Place 4
Virginia Alexander
Travis Smith
--
Council Place 5
Ken Doss
Brandon McMurry
Bryan Smith
--
School board Place 1
Monty M. Vest
Amy Pace
--
School board Place 4
John Griffith
Daxton Maze
--
MOULTON
Mayor
Roger Weatherwax
Chris Terry
--
Council District 1
Joyce Jeffreys
Danny Morris
--
Council District 5
Brent White
Pamela K. Moser
--
TOWN CREEK
Mayor
Mike Parker
Lee Bradford
--
Council District 1
Aaron Goode
Debra Brown
--
Council District 2
Charles Agee
Dan Green
--
Council District 3
Doug Russell
Johnathan Sherrill
--
Council District 4
Robert Bradford
Arnold Ridgeway
--
NORTH COURTLAND
Mayor
Everette Mayes
Riely Evans Sr.
--
Council Place 2
Ernestine Martin
Shirley Mayes
Jeffery Steward
--
Council Place 3
J.B. Jones
Ronald Jones
--
HILLSBORO
Mayor
Charles Owens
Scottie Bolden
--
ATHENS
Mayor
Ronnie Marks
Russell Johnson
Brian Terry
Mark Wilson
--
Council District 4
Dana Sims Henry
Marcia Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.