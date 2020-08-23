Municipal elections are Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters are required to have a photo ID.

Monday is the deadline to hand-deliver an absentee ballot or postmark a mailed ballot, which must be received by noon Tuesday. Monday is also the deadline to request and submit an emergency absentee ballot.

Candidates in local races:

DECATUR

Mayor

Jonathan Baggs

James Barnum

Tab Bowling

David Childers

Butch Matthews

John H. Moore

Paul Serwatka

--

Council District 2

Terrance Adkins

Kyle Dukes Pike

Wayne Thrasher

--

Council District 3

Paige Bibbee

Ray T. Glaze

Carlton McMasters

Philip Wright

--

Council District 4

Charles Kirby

Hunter Pepper

--

Council District 5

Rodney Gordon

Jacob Ladner

Mark Macklin

--

School board District 3

Doug Bachuss

Stan Carr

--

PRICEVILLE

Mayor

Sam Heflin

Joe Lubisco Jr.

--

Council Place 1

Patrick Banks

Ashley W. England

--

Council Place 2

Charles Black 

Jason “Bubba" Thrash

--

Council Place 3

Melvin Duran III

Jerry Welch

--

Council Place 4

Tommy Perry 

Chris Cartee

Harry Woodard

--

Council Place 5

Patrick Dean

Jesse Hockett

Donald Keith Livingston

--

HARTSELLE

Council Place 4

Virginia Alexander 

Travis Smith

--

Council Place 5

Ken Doss

Brandon McMurry

Bryan Smith

--

School board Place 1

Monty M. Vest

Amy Pace

--

School board Place 4

John Griffith

Daxton Maze 

--

MOULTON

Mayor

Roger Weatherwax 

Chris Terry

--

Council District 1

Joyce Jeffreys 

Danny Morris

--

Council District 5

Brent White

Pamela K. Moser

--

TOWN CREEK

Mayor

Mike Parker 

Lee Bradford

--

Council District 1

Aaron Goode 

Debra Brown

--

Council District 2

Charles Agee 

Dan Green

--

Council District 3

Doug Russell 

Johnathan Sherrill

--

Council District 4

Robert Bradford 

Arnold Ridgeway

--

NORTH COURTLAND

Mayor

Everette Mayes

Riely Evans Sr. 

--

Council Place 2

Ernestine Martin 

Shirley Mayes

Jeffery Steward

--

Council Place 3

J.B. Jones 

Ronald Jones

--

HILLSBORO

Mayor

Charles Owens 

Scottie Bolden

--

ATHENS

Mayor

Ronnie Marks 

Russell Johnson

Brian Terry

Mark Wilson

--

Council District 4

Dana Sims Henry

Marcia Day

