In Priceville's municipal elections, real estate agent Sam Heflin will succeed Melvin Duran as mayor.
Duran did not seek reelection after serving as mayor for 34 years. Heflin defeated Joe Lubisco, 549-478.
In Priceville's Town Council races, Ashley England defeated Patrick Banks in Place 1, 531-464; Charles Black defeated Jason "Bubba" Thrash in Place 2, 628-376; Melvin Duran III defeated Jerry Welch in Place 3, 598-411; in Place 4 Tommy Perry (406 votes) and Chris Cartee (302) were bound for a runoff (Harry Woodward finished third with 289 votes); and in Place 5 Patrick Dean (449) was headed to a runoff with Donald Livingston (381), while Jesse Hockett finished third (175).
