Priceville will select its first new mayor since 1986 on Tuesday when a former councilman who said he has the experience needed to lead the town faces a current councilman who wants to serve as a voice for residents and be a “team player.”
Sam Heflin is a real estate agent, retired Marine and former chemical plant employee who served on the Town Council from 2000 to 2012. He’s running against Joe Lubisco Jr., a business owner with a background in sales and advertising and a member of the Town Council since 2016.
Melvin Duran did not run for reelection after serving as mayor for 34 years.
Lubisco said he wants to bring Priceville together. He said social media creates a false narrative of division within Priceville’s leadership, when in reality the Town Council is unified.
“We can disagree, but we all really do get along, and what happens is social media and people’s opinions get put out there, and they really think we’re … divided,” Lubisco said.
Lubisco said he’s running on his integrity, and before announcing his candidacy he sat down with Duran to tell him personally that he was planning to run for mayor.
“The mayor and I disagree at times, and that’s OK. It doesn’t mean we don’t like each other. No one in this entire city can take away the amount of sacrifice that he’s made in 34 years, nobody,” Lubisco said.
Heflin said he’s running to preserve what makes Priceville special.
“I love my small town, and I want to keep it a town that we can all be proud of,” Heflin said.
He said he’d like to see additional community action groups “to help ensure that we continue to keep Priceville a small town atmosphere, while we manage our growth in a smart direction.”
Heflin said he wants Priceville to have its own postal address.
“I would like to pursue obtaining our own ZIP code so that we can kind of unite all of Priceville. Currently, we are under three different postmasters; our mail comes from either Decatur, Hartselle or Somerville,” Heflin said.
Lubisco said he plans to merge his business so he has more time to serve the community. He said if elected, he’ll listen to the community's voice and work to increase levels of civic engagement.
“I feel like my leadership, my negotiating skills (and) my willingness to make the sacrifices that are going to be needed is the reason why I’m the best candidate,” he said.
Both Heflin and Lubisco addressed the environmental violations that were discovered earlier in August regarding the town’s sewer system, and said that the town hired an engineering firm to fix the problem.
Heflin said if elected, his prior experience as the sewer committee’s chairman will help him when it comes to ensuring proper maintenance of the sewer in the future.
“I have all the tools in the box to be the mayor,” Heflin said.
