Only one race is left in Decatur’s 2020 municipal elections, and it’s Tuesday's runoff for mayor between incumbent Tab Bowling and challenger Butch Matthews.
Bowling and Matthews are the last two candidates remaining in what was a seven-man field in the Aug. 25 election. The job has a four-year term and an annual salary of $106,631. Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A former industrial accounts salesman, Bowling, 60, is seeking to become the first mayor to win consecutive terms since 1992. Matthews, 62, is a former councilman who is trying to win on his third attempt at becoming the city’s CEO.
Turnout for election runoffs historically drops off, so the candidates are working hard to get voter support.
“We need our voters to understand that we need them to get out and vote,” said Bowling, who got 48% of the municipal election vote to barely miss winning outright. “We were fortunate to do so well Aug. 25 but, if our supporters take it for granted we’ll win, we might not be successful.”
Matthews, a Kroger’s grocery store associate/clerk for 46 years, admitted surprise after the August election when he got 18% of the vote and made the runoff. He said Friday that he has campaigned harder since then.
“A lot of people didn’t vote in August, and I’m hoping they will vote for me Tuesday now that they better understand who I am,” Matthews said “We’ve worked hard, so maybe we’ll have a better turnout in the runoff.”
Bowling is campaigning on his record and the city’s improvements in his first term as mayor.
“We’ve had four years of growth in our revenue (prior to COVID-19), industrial base and businesses,” Bowling said. “We received a $14.2 million (federal) BUILD grant for an Alabama 20 overpass that will eventually create development for Decatur in south Limestone.”
Bowling said the city needs to begin planning for improvements to its annexed area in Limestone County because of its growth potential. He said the city will need another fire station soon. He’s also pushing for a new Tennessee River bridge from Alabama 20 near Nucor to Huntsville-Brownsferry Road.
Bowling said he wants to follow through on plans to beautify the city’s entranceway on Sixth Avenue from the bridge to Delano Park.
“We’ve got significant projects planned that will likely require us to go to the bond market at a time bond money is so inexpensive right now,” Bowling said.
Matthews is campaigning on his familiarity to residents after having spent so many years helping customers at the grocery store. He also ran the Northwest Decatur youth baseball league for 30 years.
“People know that I’m a proven hard worker and dedicated to doing what I feel is the right thing to do,” Matthews said.
For example, Matthews said the voters should trust that he won’t keep secret the negotiations over the environmental dumping lawsuits involving 3M Co., the city and Decatur Utilities.
Matthews said the secrecy, even if required under the terms of court-ordered mediation, is “OK for the lawyers. I don’t thinks it’s a good situation for an elected official. It could lead to some hanky-panky.”
Matthews said the city needs to work with the Decatur Housing Authority and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to sell the two senior towers on the river and relocate its residents to a new, one-story building elsewhere. He envisions the towers being sold to private developers and turned into condominiums.
Matthews said the city needs a bus service with planned stops and the same route every day so residents can go shopping, to work and to medical appointments. He also said the city needs an Amtrak train making stops here at least three times a week.
Both candidates said the city needs to focus on improving its infrastructure during the next four years. Bowling said he wants to continue increasing the amount of paving while communicating with Decatur Utilities about road cuts needed for its sewer main replacement plan.
Matthews said the city should buy a small paver that city employees can use on small projects.
“We’ll start on one end of the city and pave every street until they’re all smooth,” Matthews said.
