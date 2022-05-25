ATHENS — Limestone County positioned Joshua McLaughlin for election to his first full term as sheriff on Tuesday without a primary runoff even though he had four challengers.
McLaughlin won the Republican primary with a commanding 59.64% of the vote with 26 of 27 boxes counted. The provisional voting box will be counted May 31 when the race is made official.
No Democratic challenger entered the race. Barring a successful independent or write-in candidate, McLaughlin will be elected to a full term Nov. 8.
“I hoped for it but I didn’t think it would be a reality,” he said about winning Tuesday without a runoff.
Retired Chief Deputy Fred Sloss was a distant second with 20.35% of the votes.
This is the first time in 44 years for the county to elect a sheriff other than Mike Blakely.
Blakely, a Democrat, removed from office last year after a felony conviction, was elected for 10 terms and served 37 years in office. He has appealed his conviction.
McLaughlin, 39, was appointed in September by Gov. Kay Ivey to fill Blakely's unexpired term. He is in his 13th year with the department.
Sloss, 50, retired as chief deputy in December after 25 years. He said he wasn’t sure why McLaughlin won so convincingly. He did say he thought McLaughlin's service as interim sheriff was a big factor.
“It put him in the public eye a lot more and he had more chances to be in the media,” Sloss said. “But the people of Limestone County have spoken and I wish nothing but the best for the new sheriff."
McLaughlin said his work in the community preceded his appointment as sheriff, with 20 years in law enforcement including 12 years in the Sheriff's Office.
"I’ve been involved in the community a long time before this took place,” he said. "I’m humbled with the amount of support I got."
Chris Carter came in third Tuesday with 14.58%, followed by Jeffrey Kilpatrick with 3.55% and Eric Redd at 1.88%.
The sheriff's position, with a four-year term, has a salary of $150,790 per year.
