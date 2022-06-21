With all of Limestone County's votes counted, excluding provisional ballots, incumbent District 4 State Rep. Parker Moore and Jason Black, which is running for state House District 2, were in the lead in their respective races.
Moore received 604 votes in Limestone County to the 469 cast for Patrick Johnson. District 4 also covers portions of Morgan and Madison counties.
Black received 1,716 votes to the 1,518 cast for Ben Harrison. District 2 also covers a portion of Lauderdale County.
