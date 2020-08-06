Retired law enforcement officer John H. Moore Sr. wants to clean up Decatur as the city’s next mayor.
Moore, 82, is running against incumbent Mayor Tab Bowling and five other opponents in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
The Madison native said he wasn’t happy with what he saw while putting out door hangers early in this campaign.
“District 1 is a mess,” Moore said. “District 2 is a mess. District 4 is a mess. Only districts 3 and 5 aren’t a mess. Our streets and alleys need a lot of work. The people in our city government aren’t doing anything.”
Moore was particularly critical of Bowling, who is in his first term as mayor, and the City Council for their inability to collaborate and produce results.
“They need to just do their jobs and get along,” Moore said, “We need to clean house and put the dirty laundry out of City Hall.”
Moore said the only things accomplished in the city during the past term were the completion of the Spring Avenue Southwest widening project and the opening of the Cook Museum of Natural Science.
“Bowling did not do anything for three-and-a-half years,” Moore said. “Both of those projects started before he got into office.”
Moore said the city needs a new Street and Environmental Services director because the city is dirty.
“We need to clean up our streets and alleys so people will want to come to Decatur,” Moore said.
Moore, who lives in Southwest Decatur where Districts 3 and 5 meet, said this area needs a recreation center, which he suggested could be built on 33 acres in the Flint area in the most southern part of the city.
“We need something in Southwest Decatur for young folks and seniors to do,” Moore said.
He also said the Decatur Mall and the Sixth Avenue shopping centers need help. He would like to add a shopping center in Flint.
Moore said the city needs to bring in more businesses so there are more jobs available “to keep our young kids from leaving and going to Birmingham, (Las) Vegas and California.”
Log In
