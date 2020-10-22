B.J. Gray said she is lining up about 15 poll watchers to “ensure fair and comfortable” voting in Morgan County during the general election Nov. 3.
Gray, chairwoman of the Democratic executive committee of Morgan County, said her number of poll watchers has more than doubled for this year’s presidential election from previous years.
“Our poll watchers will be at the precincts because we want our local election officials to know the Democratic Party cares about the election process, and our state party expects us to be there,” she said.
State law doesn't allow informal poll watchers, but local election officials said they anticipate the number of designated poll watchers to be up.
“Everything is magnified this year,” said Kate Terry, Morgan County elections director. “Whatever has been the norm is times two this time around. There is so much interest in this election. People are concerned where we are as a nation and where we are going. The COVID pandemic has just added to the interest. People are planning to come out and vote.”
Secretary of State John Merrill said people planning to be poll watchers must follow the process.
“There won’t be any unofficial poll watchers at any one of our 1,980 polling sites in the state of Alabama,” he said in a news release. “There is a way to be a poll watcher, and that’s to contact your state party, your local party, and ask them to appoint you to become a poll worker at one of the precincts in your county. Otherwise, you’re loitering, and you’re breaking the law.”
He said the presence of unofficial poll watchers “won’t be tolerated.”
State law says each party, by writing, "may appoint a watcher for each voting place," according to Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain.
Local officials said polling site disturbances have been minimal in the past and are anticipating the same in the general election.
They said any voter who feels uncomfortable or intimidated at polling places should inform a poll worker. If a situation warrants, the county sheriff's office will be called.
Limestone County Elections Director Bobbi Bailey said occasionally the sheriff's office is called but "not very often."
"We've never had anything escalate too grand," she said about working elections 25 years. "We try to let the (poll) inspector handle it. We've never had any type of group protesting or marching outside a polling site."
--
30-foot barrier
Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said a main concern involves whether someone is campaigning closer to the polling place entrance than the required 30-foot buffer.
"Sometimes we are called to a polling site, and people in question (are) outside of that range," he said. "Sometimes we have people who are shouting at each other going in and out of the building, or somebody passing out papers on a certain candidate but never anything major that I have heard. I don't know of any arrests in the past," he said.
He said someone violating the 30-foot rule at a precinct could face criminal charges if they failed to move to the appropriate distance.
"These charges would be failure to obey a lawful order and interference with a governmental operation," Swafford said.
Terry said "parties can be campaigning for their parties or agenda outside of that (30-foot) distance."
Swafford said the Morgan Sheriff's Office plans to increase patrols at polling sites and station a deputy at some of the larger sites. "The Decatur Police Department has reached out to us offering their assistance this year, too," he said.
He said he doesn't expect any groups brandishing weapons outside of the sites.
Terry said she has never heard of an issue involving weapons outside of a Morgan County precinct.
--
Poll watcher rules
Merrill said state law permits Alabama residents to serve as poll watchers and requires they be nominated by a party with a candidate on the ballot.
“The name of each poll watcher shall be submitted in writing by the county executive committee or nominees for office to the polling place inspector, noting their appointment,” he said.
Poll watchers are encouraged to bring copies of the appointment letter with them to the polling place to avoid confusion or concern.
Terry said her office has talked with local party committees about poll watchers. “Some members are saying they are watching for potential voter fraud, which is a four-letter word in our office.”
She said poll watchers won't be "hovering over voters. They'll just be there observing."
Greg Dutton, probate judge in Lawrence County, said “a fourth of the 29 polling locations might have a poll watcher” on Nov. 3. He said in the March primaries the county had about seven.
State law says poll watchers have the right to observe the conduct of the election; monitor the preliminaries of opening the polls; remain at the polling site until the results of the elections have been posted and voting machines are sealed; observe the ballots as they are counted; observe absentee ballots and affidavits when they are called during the count; and see all oaths administered and signed, the record of assisted voters, the list of qualified voters, the poll lists and any records made in connection with the election.
The law states “poll watchers may not disturb voters, attempt to influence voters, campaign or display or wear any campaign material or buttons while inside any polling place.”
Daniel Stover, chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Party executive committee, said doesn't plan on having any poll watchers.
"I have full faith and confidence in our election system, our probate judge and our secretary of state to conduct a fair voting process," Stover said.
Gray said she is proud the state allows poll watching.
“We are one Alabama,” she said. “Our residents of Alabama are honest regardless of their party.”
Election officials at all levels, national, state and local, are expecting a record turnout for the presidential race involving Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joseph Biden.
Merrill said he is projecting turnout among registered voters to be as high as 75%, or 2.8 million voters statewide.
