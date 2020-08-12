Recent high school graduate Hunter Pepper believes it’s time to inject some youthful ideas into city government so he’s running for Decatur City Council District 4.
Pepper is challenging incumbent Charles Kirby, who is seeking his third full term, in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
District 4 covers the heart of the city in Southwest Decatur, stretching from the CSX railroad to the west side of the Beltline Road as far as Oak Lea Road Southwest.
“I respect Mr. Kirby and his current position, but I do think it’s time to get rid of the old and bring in the new,” Pepper said. “Our city needs some new ideas.”
Pepper, 18, graduated in May from Jewels Christian School, a home school organization. He moved to Decatur from Trinity in 2013 with his grandmother.
He said he knows he’s young and inexperienced, but he’s willing to listen and learn. He said he’s running because he’s always been interested in politics.
“I look at my youth as a positive,” Pepper said. “We’re the next generation that’s going to be running this city one day. I’m willing to start learning young and then maybe I can influence more young people to get involved in politics.”
Pepper said the current City Council as a whole “isn’t listening to its residents,” which he thinks is the main job of a councilman. He said the way the council acted in recent meetings was “embarrassing” to the city.
“I will work with my four peers on the council and support whoever is elected mayor,” he said.
Pepper said he sees a lot of potential in Decatur. He said he knows money is an issue for the city, but he can’t suggest solutions until he sees the budget.
He said there are a lot of roads in District 4 and the rest of the city that need paving.
“Spring Avenue (northeast of Beltline Road) is horrible,” Pepper said. “And Clearview Street is full of potholes. There are so many things we’re not taking care of in my district and the city.”
Pepper said he almost got hit by a speeding car recently while walking through his district. He said District 4 needs speed limit signs and speed bumps in some areas.
“People don’t care,” Pepper said. “Kids are scared to ride their bikes because they’re afraid they might get hit by people speeding through our neighborhoods.”
Pepper said the Police Department needs more officers so they can provide more support in stopping the speeders.
“We want them to protect us, but we don’t give them the manpower," Pepper said.
Pepper said East Acres housing project, which had a rise in crime recently, needs some help, possibly with programs for the youth in that Decatur Housing Authority project. The housing project is not in his district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.