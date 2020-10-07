Tommy Perry and Patrick Dean were elected to Priceville’s Town Council on Tuesday in a runoff election after no candidate gained the majority of votes during the Aug. 25 municipal election.
In Place 4, Perry defeated Chris Cartee with 52.4% of the 523 votes cast. In Place 5, Dean defeated Donald Keith Livingston with 62.8% of the 524 votes cast.
Council members’ salaries will be $17,000 and increase $1,000 each fiscal year during the four-year terms.
In the August municipal election for Place 4, Perry won 40.7% of the vote, while Cartee received 30.3% and Harry Woodard received 29%. In Place 5, Dean earned 44.7% of votes, while Livingston received 37.9% and Jesse Hockett received 17.4%.
Overall on Aug. 25, 997 votes were cast in the Place 4 election and 1,005 were cast in the Place 5 election.
