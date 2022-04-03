With Republican ballots having more contested races locally and higher profile U.S. Senate and gubernatorial candidates, there will likely be traditional Democrats choosing to vote in the Republican primary May 24, election officials and party leaders say.
However, Jess Brown, professor emeritus for Athens State University, said he doesn't expect there to be enough crossover votes to affect the outcome of Republican nominations. He said most Democrats are more likely to skip the primary election than vote GOP ballots.
He said the Democratic Party in the state “is on life support, in ICU at best” and that is not good for Alabama's political environment.
“It’s extremely weak. It’s not even strong enough to recruit competition in its own party. I don’t think you’ll have a huge percentage of diehard Democrats voting at all on May 24,” said Brown. “And even a smaller number will be people who have sympathies toward the Democratic Party voting in the Republican primary. Maybe a small sliver of voters in Limestone, Morgan and Lawrence counties will cross over.”
Morgan and Limestone counties have no contested local races in the Democratic primary. Lawrence County has two contested Democratic primary races locally.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said voters in the state don’t have to register for a party until they reach the polling site to vote in the primaries. He said he expects some traditional Democratic voters to vote in the GOP primary.
“I do believe we will see some of that,” Merrill said. “They have that right. They have to remember, only for the primaries, they won’t be able to vote in a runoff in the opposite party. And in the general election, they can vote anybody on the ballot.”
The only voters eligible to vote in a specific party's primary runoff are those who voted in that party's primary election or who didn't vote in either party's primary. Primary runoffs, if needed, will be June 21.
Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain said it is possible the county could see some new faces cast votes in the GOP primary next month.
“Just because of the lack of races (on the Democratic side), they could, they very well could vote Republican,” Cain said. “We have no concrete way of knowing that.”
Only three Morgan GOP races will be on the primary ballot. They are County Commission District 1 incumbent Jeff Clark vs. Randy Turner, District 2 Commission incumbent Randy Vest vs. Stephen Johnson and the school superintendent race between political newcomers Tracie Turrentine and Layne Halbrooks Dillard.
Some Morgan residents are mixed on whether voters should participate in another party's primary.
James King and Barbara Earp, both of Decatur, say the GOP races are too important for voters to ignore.
“Democrats here don’t stick together,” King said. “If they want a voice in local races, they’ll have to vote in the GOP primary.”
Earp, 74, agreed. “I’m hearing some will cross over,” she said. “They really don’t have a choice if they want a say in local government.”
However, Michael Garth, 35, of Decatur, thinks the number of Democrats casting votes in the Republican primary will be "extremely low."
“I think they’ll stay true to the party,” he said.
Bobbi Bailey, Limestone County’s election director, said voters have the right to choose a party primary each election year.
“I think some (Democrats) might locally (vote in the Republican primary) yes. And that’s their choice,” she said.
Limestone GOP chairman Noah Wahl said “it’s definitely possible.”
“In Limestone, we could see some crossover voters,” he said. “Personally, I don’t want that, but it is legal.”
Wahl said he was concerned that the Democrats casting votes in the GOP primary will “probably vote for the more liberal of the candidates.”
“If you really are a Democrat, we prefer you stay in your party’s primary. If you are unsure about what party you want to belong with, we want you to come over,” he said.
Limestone, Lawrence counties
Limestone election officials say a contested GOP race for sheriff will likely attract the most voters.
In that primary, appointed incumbent Joshua McLaughlin will be seeking his first full term against five challengers.
In Lawrence County, Democratic Party chairman Marcus Echols said he expects to see a large voter turnout in the GOP primary in the County Commission District 5 race and admits he expects some traditional Democrats will cast red votes there.
“That’ll be the race people are interested in here with no incumbent in the race,” he said about the District 5 primary, which has three Republicans looking to fill Sonia Hargrove’s seat. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Hargrove to serve out the term of Hargrove’s late husband and three-term commissioner Joey Hargrove, who died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle/car accident in Caddo in March 2021. In the GOP primary are candidates Barry Johnson, Ned Thomas Jones and Nathan Kitchens. Jones lost to Joey Hargrove four years ago.
Lawrence County Probate Judge Greg Dutton said Mark Clark also has qualified as an independent in that race and will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Echols said the GOP primary for sheriff also could attract some voters from the blue party. Incumbent Sheriff Max Sanders is being challenged by former sheriff chief deputy Tim Sandlin. Dutton said former sheriff Gene Mitchell has qualified as an independent candidate and will be on the general election ballot.
On the Democratic side in Lawrence County, District 1 County Commission incumbent Jesse Byrd is being challenged by retired lawman Amard Martin in the primary. The other local Democratic primary contest there has District 1 school board incumbent Christine Garner facing off against Hillsboro councilman Delandrion Woods. That winner will face Republican Joan Collins Jones in the general election.
“We’ll get a good turnout on those races,” Echols said. “But I suspect we’ll see some Democrats vote in the other party’s primary because of those local races (outside of District 1).”
A Republican state
In the 1920s and '30s in Alabama, Brown said, crossover voting was once seen as “Republican foxes in the Democratic henhouse. But things have changed. Now, it is Democratic foxes in the Republican henhouse.”
He said the “bipartisan political competition has largely evaporated in north Alabama.”
“If you want to get elected in the Tennessee Valley region today, you need an ‘R’ by your name, not a ‘D,’ ” he said. “The image of the Democratic Party in the past 40 years stems from the national media. It has caused the Democratic Party in this state to have a going-out-of-business sale. When a party doesn’t provide competition, it is difficult to get their voters to turnout. Competition breeds turnout. If in football Alabama plays Georgia, the turnout will be greater than if Alabama plays Mercer for example.”
Brown said not finding viable candidates at the local level where fewer resources are needed is a sad sign for the Democrats.
“Aspiring young candidates might look at the political landscape and realize ‘if I run as a Democrat, I don’t have a chance.’ That is a kiss of death,” he said. “If you don’t have local candidates, who are the noisemakers for the parties, the party will just fade into the woodwork.”
As for voter turnout for the primaries, Merrill said that in 2018, 874,904 or 26% of the state’s 3.38 million registered voters, cast ballots. He has not made a projection for a turnout number for this year’s primaries.
Cain said he anticipates a 30% voter turnout in Morgan County this election cycle vs. the 27% that cast ballots in the 2018 gubernatorial primaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.