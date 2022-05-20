The race for the open state House District 2 seat has four Republican candidates, including two who have served on the Limestone County Commission.
The candidates are current Limestone Commissioner Jason Black, former commissioner Ben Harrison, Kimberly Butler, who with her husband owns and runs Butler Studio Photography in Florence, and Terrance Irelan. The district has been represented by Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville, who is not seeking reelection. There is no Democratic candidate for the seat.
The district includes eastern Lauderdale County and western Limestone County. Representatives earn $53,956 per year.
Following is information supplied by Black, Butler and Harrison to guide voters in the district. Irelan did not respond to requests for information, and his remarks are from a March interview with The TimesDaily in Florence.
---
Jason Black
Question: What would you try to accomplish in the upcoming term for your constituents if elected to the Legislature? What would be your top priority?
Answer: The top priority for any elected official should be to represent those who elect you. The first thing I plan to do is meet with the current delegation that represents Limestone and Lauderdale counties. I want to know my role and how I can help the people I represent. Making decisions based on what the people may need or may find important is my focus. The job of state House is to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly and to oversee the administration of public policy. I believe that a representative should be concerned about our children’s education, the safety and welfare of our communities, the protection of our constitutional rights, providing support for our elderly and veterans, and being a voice for everyone.
Q: Would you support allowing voters to decide whether to permit a lottery and/or expanded gambling in the state? If so, what type of lottery/gambling proposal would you support?
A: If the lottery were formulated and the money allocated for the right reasons, yes, I would support putting it to a vote. The state’s mental health issues are not being met. Our jails are full of people that are not hardened criminals, but people whom for whatever reason are not receiving the attention they need. If the lottery money reduced our local jails' population and assisted our children with those mental issues, I would 100% support a lottery. The gambling or casino style facilities are the next topic. I would, with the information I have, not support (the current proposals on) gambling. I understand the money generated and the importance of needing them for many programs but, the effects gambling would have on our families would not be anything I could currently support.
Q: How much of the online sales tax (Simplified Seller Use Tax) distributed by the state should a county commission be required to share with local public schools? Please explain your stance.
A: I have insight as a former teacher and as a current commissioner on this subject. Commissions have essentially only one way to generate funding for infrastructure. The gas tax is that sole source. The Simplified Seller Use Tax is a source that is going to continue to grow and therefore be a source that the county commissions may receive additional revenue. The tax abatements that the commission foregoes on economic developments do not affect the schools. So anywhere from 10-20 years the schools are drawing the tax from the new businesses and the commissions are at a standstill awaiting those taxes to roll off after a said period. As sales taxes decrease and the SSUT increases, there needs to be a share that can be supplied to the schools. That should be an equation to make sure the tax is collected to help both entities. A partnership and a team effort should be the goal. I am not sure the amount but, the commissions need that funding to offset the growth and stress on the increasing population and developments that the (business) recruiting has generated.
Age: 52
Political experience: Elected in 2014 and 2018 as Limestone County commissioner
Profession: Formerly 20 years as teacher/coach, currently full-time commissioner
Education: Clements High School, Calhoun College (athletic scholarship), Auburn University (bachelor's degree in history), Alabama A&M University (master's in economics/political science), University of North Alabama, M.Ed., leadership administration.
Family: Wife Velvet Robinson Black (25 years) and two children.
Online: votejasonblack.com and on Facebook as Jason Black for State House District 2
---
Kimberly Butler
Q: What would you try to accomplish in the upcoming term for your constituents if elected to the Legislature? What would be your top priority?
A: My first priority will be to get legislation passed for our schools. We need more transparency for the parents and parent choice where the money follows the student. This will give parents the power to help make our schools the best they can be with less government control. After that, my top priorities are voter integrity, fiscal responsibility and transparency, individual freedoms, and protection from federal government overreach.
Apart from being an active and aware voter, I have very little political experience, which is exactly what we need. The longer one remains in government, the more disconnected one becomes from the people (and often) reality. We need real business owners, real teachers, real electricians, and real people (in general) who understand the value of the dollar. Politicians seem to forget.
Q: Would you support allowing voters to decide whether to permit a lottery and/or expanded gambling in the state? If so, what type of lottery/gambling proposal would you support?
A: I would not say I would support a vote to permit the lottery. In 1998 the people of Alabama voted against it. By and large, Alabama has become more conservative, not less. If my district wants it, I would not stop a vote, but an amendment to the state constitution is not easy to accomplish. I would rather focus on raising revenues in ways that are fiscally responsible. Lowering taxes across the board in order to attract more taxpayers to our state would be my preferred way to raise revenue. The more we have to tax on, the higher tax revenues will be. This is truly a win-win.
Q: How much of the online sales tax (Simplified Seller Use Tax) distributed by the state should a county commission be required to share with local public schools? Please explain your stance.
A: I do not have an exact rate for which I specifically think should go to the schools across the board. I would like to focus on where current money is going. If we can cut out waste to make sure that the current money is going to expenses that help improve education, we can improve education overall. That being said, all monies in and out from the county commission (as with all government) should be transparent and easy for taxpayers to understand. Instead of more regulation, I would like to see taxpayers be more involved in the process. If they are happy with the financial decisions of their elected officials, they will be reelected. If not, they will be replaced. It's that simple. I keep receiving questions about more regulation. In general, I am for deregulation and decentralization, but to do that, we must have transparency. We cannot have one without the other.
Age: 42
Political experience: None
Profession: I am a business owner and operator of more than 20 years.
Education: Central High School, Calhoun Community College, Northwest Shoals Community College and University of North Alabama
Family: Husband Scott Butler (25 years this summer) and 2 children
Online: butlerforalabama.com and facebook.com/Butler4Alabama
---
Ben Harrison
Q: What would you try to accomplish in the upcoming term for your constituents if elected to the Legislature? What would be your top priority?
A: I believe the first priority of any elected official should be protecting the rights and freedoms of the people they represent. We’ve seen a lot of our rights, and a lot of our values attacked recently. I think we need conservative leaders in Montgomery who will defend us. That’s why I am running for the state House. I will stand for the right to life, the Second Amendment, election security, protecting our children’s education, immigration reform, and keeping taxes as low as possible. I love this community, and I am committed to standing strong for the things we believe in.
Q: Would you support allowing voters to decide whether to permit a lottery and/or expanded gambling in the state? If so, what type of lottery/gambling proposal would you support?
A: One of my main priorities if elected to the state House would be listening to, and representing the people of District 2. With that in mind, I would support allowing the people to vote on a state lottery. I have personal concerns about the possibility of a negative impact on our society, but this is a decision that the people should make.
Q: How much of the online sales tax (Simplified Seller Use Tax) distributed by the state should a county commission be required to share with local public schools? Please explain your stance.
A: Let me start by saying I am opposed to what the online sales tax did. My first choice would’ve been to let taxpayers keep their money instead of growing the size of government. Now that it is in place, I think we need to allow each county to decide the best way to use their percentage of funds. I don’t like federal or state government mandating how local government or citizens should function. Government works best when closest to the people. Each county’s situation is different, and they should be able to distribute according to the needs of their citizens.
Age: 62
Political experience: Elected as a Limestone County commissioner in 2012 and 2016; elected as a Donald Trump delegate to Republican National Convention in 2020.
Profession: Engineering, and later small businessman
Education: Attended West Limestone High and Calhoun Community College before graduating from Auburn University with a degree in engineering.
Family: Wife Beth McGuire Harrison, four children and three grandchildren.
Online: facebook.com/VoteBenHarrison
---
Terrance Irelan
Irelan has lived in the Center Star community all his life. He is an active member of the volunteer fire department there, where he’s currently serving as assistant fire chief.
Irelan also has served on the board of directors in the Fire Prevention Office for the Lauderdale County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments.
Irelan has used his firefighting skills abroad as an Army Defense contract firefighter in Iraq from 2007 to 2009, in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2013, and in the Pacific with the U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll Fire Department from 2016 to 2018.
“I have spent my entire life serving the people, and if elected I will continue to serve the people of my community of Lauderdale and Limestone counties and the citizens of Alabama. That is a promise,” he said.
Irelan said the public utility infrastructure needs to be changed so that “talented professionals” aren’t lost from the public emergency service sector.
He said the recruitment numbers for police, fire and emergency medical services are down, and the competitive salaries for those jobs are not where they need to be.
“This has been going on for years and has only gotten worse,” Irelan said. “One thing the citizens of Alabama shouldn't fear is when they dial 911 for help, they should know someone will come to their aid. Sometimes that aid is not as quick as you might think with the shortage of our essential public services workers.”
Irelan said another area which needs to be addressed statewide is the lack of public utilities in the rural areas of the state. He said, for example, there has been a population explosion in north Alabama, but the public utilities for the area are years behind.“There are communities in rural areas which don't have adequate water or power service to support the growth they have experienced in the last 40 years,” he said.
