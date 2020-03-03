MOULTON — Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith will run for a second term in the November general election after winning the Republican primary tonight.
Smith had 3,403 votes, or 61%, with 29 of 31 precincts counted to defeat challenger Andy Bradford, who had 2,148 votes.
Smith, 37, was a principal at Hatton Elementary School before being elected superintendent in 2016. He will face Democratic challenger Thomas Jones in the Nov. 3 general election. Jones, the Lawrence County High School principal, ran unopposed Tuesday.
The general election will be a rematch of the 2016 superintendent's race. Smith received 67.43% of the vote to defeat Jones four years ago.
Bradford, 57, is an American government teacher at Lawrence County High School. Bradford is also from the Hatton community. Smith defeated Bradford in the 2016 GOP primary, too.
Smith has said that if reelected he wants to continue to expand the system’s career tech programs, upgrade facilities and improve school safety.
The superintendent serves a four-year term and is paid $6,000 more than the next highest-paid employee when the superintendent takes office. Smith earns $115,600.
