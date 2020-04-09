Absentee ballots may play a bigger role than normal in Alabama's July 14 primary runoff election because of coronavirus concerns, and voters wanting to use absentee ballots should go ahead and apply, officials said.
“Their voice gets to be heard if they go ahead and vote,” Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain said. “It could be a bigger determining factor if turnout is low at polling places.”
Voters will be able to use the COVID-19 outbreak as their reason for voting absentee, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said.
The runoff was rescheduled from March 31 for public safety because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Republican U.S. Senate runoff between former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville will headline balloting statewide, but Morgan County will have a runoff between Emily Baggett and Kevin Kusta for the GOP nomination for Place 3 District Judge.
Voters have until July 9 to apply for an absentee ballot, and the ballots must be returned to the county absentee election manager or postmarked by July 13 to be valid.
A release from Merrill said he "encourages those who are concerned about contracting or spreading the coronavirus to apply for and cast an absentee ballot."
New concerns about voters congregating at polling places arose this week when mask-wearing voters in Wisconsin stood in long lines to cast ballots in that state's presidential primary.
“People should not have to make a choice about being able to cast their ballot or taking a chance on becoming deathly ill or dying,” Wisconsin voter Calena Roberts, 67, told The Associated Press.
Merrill said his office wants Alabama voters "to do what they feel comfortable with."
Although some Alabama counties will have Democratic Party runoffs for local offices, there will be none in Morgan, Lawrence or Limestone counties. Voters who cast Democratic ballots in the primary aren't eligible to vote in a Republican runoff.
Alabama normally requires those who vote absentee to have an excuse for their absence on election day. Those excuses included being out of the county on election day, illness or disability, work during all hours of voting, a student living outside of the county or being an election worker.
However, the Secretary of State's Office chose to allow any voter to vote absentee in July because of the virus outbreak. Those who choose to vote absentee because of COVID-19 can check the box labeled, “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls” on the application.
Morgan County Absentee Election Manager Chris Priest said his department has received 159 absentee applications for the runoff election. He said some applications have cited coronavirus as the reason for applying for an absentee ballot.
“We’ve had more people than usual calling in and asking about applications,” Priest said.
Voters can access the absentee ballot application on the secretary of state's website, sos.alabama.gov, or by visiting or calling their local absentee election manager.
Priest said absentee ballot applications usually pick up two weeks before the election. He said the office will continue to take in-person ballots and applications, but said the office prefers voters to mail in ballots.
The last day to register to vote for the runoff is June 29.
