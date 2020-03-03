Alabama voters have defeated a proposal to abolish the elected, eight-member state school board and replace it with an appointed commission.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was among the supporters of Amendment One, which would have ended the current system of electing school board members by district. Appointees would have been chosen by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate under the new system. Although supporters cited lagging public schools and the need for more professionalism as evidence supporting the change, opponents contended voters should get to decide on board members and voters agreed. Most states have appointed school boards.
