Canitha Thomas said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic she was slightly nervous about casting her ballot in Tuesday’s runoff election.
“Yes, I was a little apprehensive at first, but once I realized the poll workers had taken several extra precautions, I felt more at ease,” Thomas said outside the Fort Decatur Recreation Center polling site Tuesday afternoon. She said poll workers and other voters donned masks and stayed 6 feet away.
“I kept my pen and they had hand sanitizer available. ... Probate Judge (Greg) Cain’s office took all the necessary safety steps to make everyone feel safe while we exercised our freedom to vote.”
Voters such as Thomas and election officials said measures to minimize the risk from coronavirus at the polls appeared to go smoothly, but turnout was lower than expected statewide.
Late in the day, election officials in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties were anticipating voter turnout to be between 10% and 20%. Secretary of State John Merrill called statewide voter turnout at 3 p.m. “abysmally low.”
“We’re looking at about 7% to 8% so far, and we’ve readjusted our turnout projection to 10% to 15%,” he said. Earlier in the week, Merrill was projecting turnout to be 17% to 22%.
“I thought turnout would be a little higher with a Senate seat and two congressional seats on the ballot,” he said.
He called the coronavirus a “highly contributing factor” to the low turnout.
Morgan County Elections Director Kate Terry said about 15 to 20 poll workers opted out of working the runoff election because of the possibility of being exposed to COVID-19. She said 215 workers staffed the 39 polling sites Tuesday compared to 277 in the March primaries and about 300 needed for the November general election.
“Getting poll workers is always a challenge,” she said. “Some backed out from working today because of health reasons not related to COVID.
"But things are really smooth today. Everyone is protected.”
She said the polling sites were initially allowing voters to keep pens, but in some places in the afternoon, pens became scarce and poll workers were reusing pens after they were cleaned with disinfectant about 10 to 20 at a time. Terry said additional pens were purchased.
Kristen Propst, another voter at Fort Decatur, said the polling site was clean to ensure voter safety.
“I was very pleased with the way things were set up,” she said. “I’ve been voting here 39 years and I could see the extra measures taken for the safety of the poll workers and the safety of the voters. The poll workers were wiping rails, and the voting area was set up (where) one way was the entrance and the exit was a different direction so people would not have to pass each other going in and out of the building.”
She said the safety measures gave her more confidence to vote in the Aug. 25 municipal elections and Nov. 3 general election.
Lawrence and Limestone
In Lawrence County, Probate Judge Greg Dutton said things appeared “fantastic” at the 16 polling sites he visited.
“Our workers have masks, gloves, hand sanitizer. They’re practicing social distancing and cleaning booths after voters left the polling places," he said. "We have had no complaints as far as COVID goes.”
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders provided three deputies to assist with the election during the day. Dutton said the deputies provided security, delivered supplies and “kept the people feeling safe” while they voted.
“No ink pens were reused and though masks were not required, they were offered," Dutton said.
Lawrence County had 138 poll workers staffing 29 polling sites Tuesday. He said 214 worked the March 3 primaries.
“No problems reported so far,” Dutton said Tuesday afternoon.
In Limestone County, Election Director Bobbi Bailey said voters were offered face shields, masks and hand sanitizer. The poll workers had the safety equipment and practiced social distancing, too, she said.
“We can’t force them to wear them, but they were offered,” Bailey said. “It’s been a relatively quiet day. The voters could keep the pens or throw them away. We cleaned some in case it was necessary to reuse them.”
She said Limestone received 400 of 585 absentee ballots requested for the runoff.
“The last time we had a Senate runoff election, we received 148 absentee ballots,” she said. “Today’s turnout was a little better than we thought.”
