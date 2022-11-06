Cain and Boardman
Buy Now

Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain and Elections Director Lauri Boardman inspect one of the DS200 ballot counting machines at the public testing event on Friday afternoon. The machines will be used in Tuesday's midterm election. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

Local probate judges said the state's voting systems are secure from tampering, and the public appears to trust how Tuesday's election will be conducted based on the small turnout for voting machine testing last week.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.