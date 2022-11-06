Local probate judges said the state's voting systems are secure from tampering, and the public appears to trust how Tuesday's election will be conducted based on the small turnout for voting machine testing last week.
Only one person showed up Friday to check a voting machine at random during Morgan County’s public testing of the devices. On Wednesday, a handful of local candidates in contested races and the Democratic Party chair participated in the Lawrence County testing, but only one person attended Limestone County testing, probate judges said.
The probate judges said each of the DS200 ballot counting machines are tested by the manufacturer, by the probate staffers and then again at a public testing event.
“We’ve always had county (office) testing and public testing of the machines. It is required by Alabama code,” said Limestone Probate Judge Charles Woodroof.
Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain said the public shouldn’t worry about the machines malfunctioning or being rigged for fraudulent election results.
“People talk about machines being hacked, and that won’t happen in Alabama,” he said. “Our machines in the state don’t have modems in them. They have to be certified nationally, certified in the state and tested locally and with a public test. There are all kinds of checks and balances to prevent any corruption and fraud.”
He said the DS200 machines have to be accurate on 1.5 million ballots before they receive national certification.
Each machine at the county’s polling sites will only count ballots from that precinct. If a voter colors in ballot bubbles for two candidates in a race, known as “an overvote,” the machine will reject the ballot. The machine’s monitor will detail the voter’s error. The voter will have the option to fill out a completely new ballot or have the ballot counted without the race in question, Cain said.
He said if a ballot doesn’t have a vote cast in a specific race or amendment, it is known as “an undervote.” “The machine accepts an undervote because voters have the right not to vote on some races or issues,” Cain said.
Lawrence County Probate Judge Greg Dutton reminded voters they can vote the straight party ticket on a ballot and also choose a candidate outside that party in a particular race and have that vote counted.
The probate judges said poll workers have undergone hours of training and many of them are experienced at working elections.
With labor in tight supply, the probate judges said they have been fortunate to find quality poll workers again.
“We have about 185 for 29 precincts countywide,” Dutton said. “We usually have between 165 and 195. We’re very fortunate with the group we have.”
He said some poll workers will report at the polling sites at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and may not go home until 8 p.m. He said workers are paid $100 a day with poll inspectors receiving $125.
Election officials are anticipating voter turnout in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties to be from 43% to the low 50s. That is in line with the numbers the counties saw in the 2018 midterm general election, the probate judges said.
People voting by absentee ballots have until 4:30 p.m. Monday to hand-deliver their ballots to their respective courthouses. Ballots that were mailed in must be delivered by noon Tuesday. Cain said he will have an office worker pick up any ballots at the post office at noon.
Woodroof said Limestone has issued 1,186 absentee ballots and 1,038 were returned by Friday morning. In 2018, 1,224 absentee ballots were counted, he said. He said Limestone’s growth has seen the registered voter number climb from 62,885 in 2018 to 74,882 this election cycle.
The Lawrence County sheriff’s race and five County Commission races are the local contested races there. Limestone and Morgan counties voters have contested local races with a number of Libertarian candidates receiving ballot access this election cycle.
Woodroof and Cain feel the open U.S. Senate and U.S. 5th Congressional District races will draw voters to the polls. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Tuscaloosa, is retiring, and the seat held by Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, is open after he decided to run for Shelby’s seat and lost in a primary runoff.
In Morgan County, voters will decide whether to put into the state constitution the local law designating how the county's share of online sales taxes is distributed.
The local law and proposed constitutional amendment require the Morgan County Commission to redirect all but 5% of the online sales taxes it receives to local schools systems and volunteer fire departments.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, who sponsored the amendment said, “It’s been my experience if people understand it they will support it.”
If the amendment passes, it will take a vote of the people in the future to change it, Orr said. The local law now in effect was passed by the Legislature in 2019.
