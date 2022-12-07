Election 2022 Senate Georgia (copy)

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party Tuesday in Atlanta. He defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden's current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.

