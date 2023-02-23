The Fagerman family knows how to count sheep, and that number continues to grow for their eastern Morgan County farm.
After starting with 10 sheep in 2011, Daniel and Lauren Fagerman's farm now has close to 1,000 sheep on 300 acres in the Somerville area, and they don’t plan to stop there.
“We want to get up to 5,000 to 10,000 sheep,” Lauren Fagerman said. “We want to be the lamb capital of America.”
They bought embryos of the Australian White sheep breed and brought them to America. The last dozen years their herd grew through breeding.
Australian White is a variety of all-hair sheep with no wool to sheer. The Fagermans raise them for the meat, Lauren said.
“Australian White sheep are the Wagyu beef of sheep,” Daniel Fagerman said. “The meat is so good.”
Daniel Fagerman’s parents, Jeff and Nancy Fagerman, bought the sheep to help them with their blueberry crop. Farmers graze sheep in a rotation in the blueberries during a non-bearing year to suppress or control weeds.
Father and son own a 3-D printing company together, but Daniel began expanding the sheep business and his family.
Daniel, 38, and Lauren, 35, met at her band camp when she was a Priceville High School junior. A former educator, she raises their five children: Lorelei, 10, Oliver, 8, Felicity, 5, Harry, 4, and Goldie, 9 months, and takes care of the farm animals.
Along with helping manage the sheep, Nancy Fagerman helps with taxes and other aspects of the business. Daniel Fagerman said he brokers the deals and does the selling.
Lauren Fagerman said her job is feeding the animals, which she does after getting the children off to school each day.
Everyone works at the farm after school or when Daniel and his father Jeff get off work from the printing company. Sage and Kip, 2-year-old border collies, help corral and move the sheep whenever needed. Two Pyrenees, Rufus and Reckless, protect the sheep from predators.
“Lambing is a 24/7 operation,” Lauren Fagerman said. “And, with five kids, every moment of our day is planned out.”
They stared embryo transfers through artificial insemination in November. With a five-month gestation period, there are a lot of pregnant sheep at Fagerman Farm with the March due dates fast approaching.
“The baby lambs will start coming in March and this won’t stop until June,” Daniel Fagerman said.
The farm ships its sheep to a U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected processor in Kentucky. The meat is shipped back to the Fagermans, who then keep it in a 10-by-15-foot freezer.
The farm then sells the meat online. They feature 15 different cuts. Examples of these cuts are Delmonico Rack, shoulder roast, rack of lamb and rump roast.
Lauren Fagerman estimated they make $200,000 to $300,000 in meat sales.
“It costs a lot to operate a farm so it’s not necessarily all profit,” she said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.