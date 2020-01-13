Free tax preparation help at the Decatur Public Library will begin Feb. 1 and run through April 15.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance organization's free computerized tax preparation will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays, 1-5 p.m.; Thursdays in February, 1-5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The volunteers process about 1,000 returns per year.
Applicants must bring photo identification, Social Security numbers and medical insurance status. A sign-up sheet will be available each tax preparation day. No appointments will be accepted.
