Friday is the application deadline for Decatur’s small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for the Small Business Loan/Grant Assistance Program through the city of Decatur.
The city has $150,000 available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Local businesses with fewer than 25 employees can apply for a zero-interest loan of up to $20,000, with the potential of having the loan forgiven in 12 months. The funds can be used to cover administrative costs including utilities, rent, mortgage payments or payroll.
Businesses must have been in operation for at least one year prior to March 13, 2020. Either the business owner or more than 51% of the employees must also qualify as receiving a low or moderate income.
Applications must be received by Friday. For more information or questions, contact the city’s Community Development Department at 256-341-4960.
