The 56th Spirit of America Festival will be held Tuesday, and the Decatur Kiwanis Club plans to help local children enjoy the celebration.
Point Mallard Park will open at 3 p.m. and events will start at 3:30 p.m. Activities will take place outside of the closed Point Mallard Ice Complex and inside of the open-air pavilion. Festivities will include the children's bike parade, craft and food vendors and a children's play area.
Kiwanis Club member Kent Lawrence said the club will have eight to 10 inflatables in the children's play area as a part of a fundraiser.
There will be no admission fee this year for the children's play area. There are fees for vendors and food trucks. The allocation of the money raised during the event will be determined later, according to Lawrence.
“The money we raise we will donate back, just like we do with other funds, to anything related to children," Lawrence said.
There will be multiple different food truck and vendor options. The schedule as of late June included Tacos loc Chilangos, Icy Does It, Warehouse Coffee, Tropical Sno, Sippin Sunshine, Kona Ice, Rocket City Popperz, Big John's Coal Fire Barbecue, Tennessee Novelty, Classy Creations, and Sweet Tea and Vinyls, according to Denice Marco, a Kiwanis Club member and director of program development at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce.
Marco said that fees for vendors and food trucks would be the same as last year. Food trucks just serving drinks and smoothies will pay $275 while food trucks with full menus will pay $375. Vendors with homemade articles will pay a $100 fee and those with commercial articles will pay $200.
According to Marco, food trucks and vendors can ask to participate in the festival as late as Monday, as long as they have the necessary Morgan County business license.
Vendors will be situated within the open-air pavilion, formerly an ice skating rink, near the Point Mallard Aquatic Center. Food trucks will be positioned in the parking lot connecting the pavilion and the closed Point Mallard Ice Complex.
The annual children's bike parade will also return this year. Registration for it starts at 3 p.m. and the actual parade begins at 3:30 p.m. The fireworks show will finish the night off, starting at 9 p.m.
Decatur City Mayor Tab Bowling said there would not be an awards ceremony this year.
Bowling said that many of the awards previously given out during Spirit of America Festival match the requirements of the Athelyne C. Banks Citizen of the Year award given out by the Decatur-Morgan Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber has already given out its Athelyne C. Banks Citizen of the Year Award for 2023 to Noel King. One Spirit of America award will continue. According to Bowling, selection and presentation of the Audie Murphy Spirit of America award will be taken over by the Combined Patriotic Organizations of Decatur.
He said the award will not be given out at the Spirit of America Festival this year. Instead, the organization will elect to hold its own event.
The starting time for festival activities has been pushed later into the afternoon this year, and Lawrence said that was done for a multitude of reasons.
“It was just too hot, and there weren't a lot of people out there,” said Lawrence. “The inflatables, once they’ve been out in the sun for a few minutes they were too hot for the kids to even get on.”
Lawrence said activities are expected to continue until it's too dark for the kids to play.
