ATHENS — The city planner position in Athens has been vacant for more than two months even as building permits are getting issued on a pace that could almost triple the 2019 total, but officials say they hope to complete hiring for the job soon.
The previous city planner, Matt Davidson, left Athens for a job as Madison’s principal planner at the end of July. Marsha Sloss, Athens’ human resources director, said a candidate has been offered the job.
“We are no longer taking applications, but we have not finalized the process to fill it,” Sloss said. “There is a person that has been selected for the position but as far as when they’re going to be here, do we have a definitive, they’re going to start on this day, we don’t have that.”
Sloss said the city planner vacancy was posted almost immediately after it opened and 10 to 12 applications were submitted. She said if the candidate offered the job declines it, the city still has a pool of applications to pull from and the position will not be reopened.
Holly Hollman, Athens’ grant coordinator and communications specialist, said other departments have been assisting while the position has been vacant.
“The other departments, and Engineering especially, and Building and inspectors have stepped up to kind of fill that gap until we could get somebody in place,” she said.
Erik Waddell, Athens chief building inspector, said from January to the end of September, there have been 3,176 building permits granted.
"We're projecting 4,200 (permits) by the end of the year," he said.
That would be an increase of 168% from 2019, when 1,567 building permits were granted. The city issued 2,897 in 2020 and 3,346 in 2021.
The growing demand for building permits comes as Athens experiences dramatic population growth. The U.S. Census Bureau recorded the Athens population as 21,897 in 2010 and 25,406 in 2020. The population was estimated at 27,027 last year.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the city has an urgency to fill the city planner position because of the growth. However, he said it did not necessarily hurt the city by not having someone in the position for a couple of months.
“It just made us adjust our schedules and work schedules,” Marks said. "We hate to lose good employees to anyone. … I wish them well; it just puts us in … a little bit of a difficult situation on how we fill those important slots.”
Paige Parker was hired in August for a post that was vacated in June under the city planner. She said the Planning Department has been busy but that comes with the city's growth. Even though she has been in her position for only about a month, Parker said she can tell that there is a difference without a city planner.
"I would definitely say that I'm having to learn quick just because things are coming at us so fast that I'm trying to keep up," Parker said.
However, Parker said there are plenty of other departments that have been willing to help.
"It truly is a team effort over here. I have people from GIS (Geographic Information System), Engineering, Building; everyone has been more than happy to lend a hand and fill in the gaps that a city planner would," Parker said.
Parker said she and other city employees look forward to the city planner position being filled "not because anyone has too much stress on them but just so that the team can finally be complete," she said.
The salary of the Athens' city planner will be between $76,309 and $116,113, Sloss said. She said the planner position pays between $48,927 and $82,176, with both positions’ salaries being based on education level and experience.
Marks said the 5% cost-of-living raise the City Council approved last week was partially to be competitive with surrounding cities. He said the COL raise in combination with the annual 2.5% merit raises gives many employees a 7.5% raise this fiscal year.
