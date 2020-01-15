A Hartselle man died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday 4 miles north of Cullman on U.S. 31, a state trooper said.
Heath Alan Berry, 37, was seriously injured when the Infinity I30 he was driving crossed the center line and struck head-on a Chevrolet Tahoe, said senior trooper Chuck Daniel. Berry was transported to Cullman Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries, Daniel said.
Daniel said the driver of the Tahoe wasn't injured, but two occupants in the Tahoe were injured and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions weren't available.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred at 5:30 p.m.
