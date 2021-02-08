The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that all northbound traffic on Interstate 65 between Interstate 565 and Athens will be detoured onto the Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) ramps on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Both northbound lanes will be closed from about 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day to allow contractor Miller & Miller to remove part of the existing bridge in preparation for overpass widening.
To bypass the work area, traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 northbound. Drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and be prepared to merge and exit. State troopers will assist with traffic control.
The $2.8 million Rebuild Alabama project is the first phase of expanding Huntsville Brownsferry Road, which has been designated Alabama 304 from U.S. 31 to I-65. In a future Rebuild Alabama project, additional lanes will be built.
The City of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of Huntsville Brownsferry Road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in a separate project.
Also, in the Alabama 20 resurfacing project between U.S. 31 and I-565 in Decatur and Limestone County, contractors will be placing permanent striping and markings Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.